Reddit’s new video comments feature lets users respond beyond text and GIFs

Reddit has announced a new feature that allows users to post videos directly in comment sections, adding another way for people to participate in discussions across the platform. Starting from June 11, the feature is rolled out to all Reddit users in eligible communities.
With the update, users will be able to upload or record video replies in comment threads, expanding Reddit’s existing engagement formats that already include text, images and GIFs. The company said the move is aimed at making conversations feel more expressive and immersive, while also allowing users to visually demonstrate ideas or responses in certain situations.
According to Reddit, the feature is designed to bring more voice, presence and expression into discussions, particularly in communities where visual demonstrations may add context to conversations.
“We are continually evolving Reddit to deliver a more immersive and authentic human experience,” said Chief Product Officer Maria Angelidou-Smith in a blog post. She added that video replies would provide users with more creative ways to interact within their communities.
The company highlighted several examples of how users may use the feature, including sharing cooking tips through short recipe videos, demonstrating makeup techniques, posting sports-related clips such as football tricks or responding to Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions with video interaction involving celebrities.
The feature has already undergone testing as part of an alpha programme in selected communities. Reddit said examples included a video AMA hosted by Mel C in a pop culture discussion group and users sharing handwriting samples in a fountain pen-focused community.
In eligible communities where the feature is enabled, users will see a video icon alongside existing image and GIF options in the comment box across platforms. Reddit said videos uploaded in comments will not autoplay and will respect users’ audio settings.
Additionally, the company noted that video comments will undergo checks through Reddit’s safety system before appearing publicly. At launch, the feature will be limited to suitable-for-work (SFW), public communities where video comments have been enabled.
The rollout comes as Reddit continues to expand content formats and engagement tools on the platform, aiming to encourage more interactive participation among users.
(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)