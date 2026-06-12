Reddit’s new video comments feature lets users respond beyond text and GIFs

Reddit has announced a new feature that allows users to post videos directly in comment sections, adding another way for people to participate in discussions across the platform. Starting from June 11, the feature is rolled out to all Reddit users in eligible communities.

With the update, users will be able to upload or record video replies in comment threads, expanding Reddit’s existing engagement formats that already include text, images and GIFs. The company said the move is aimed at making conversations feel more expressive and immersive, while also allowing users to visually demonstrate ideas or responses in certain situations.

According to Reddit, the feature is designed to bring more voice, presence and expression into discussions, particularly in communities where visual demonstrations may add context to conversations.