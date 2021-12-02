Reddit announces new features to make platform ‘look and feel more lively’

Reddit has announced new features for the iOS, Android, and web clients that will make using the social platform a little more lively. These changes include animations for voting counts and comment counts, typing and reading indicators, and a new comment pill. The changes have already begun rolling out and users should see them soon if they’re not already in action.

The new features will help Reddit become a platform that reflects changes in real-time, something that pretty much all social media platforms have already picked up. This would allow Reddit users to stay in the loop without requiring to refresh the page every minute. Here are all the new changes to Reddit explained.

Typing and Reading Indicators

Reddit will now show users when other users on the same post are typing out a comment. A similar alert will also show users how many other users are indulging in reading that particular post at the moment.

Today, we’re launching a number of new, interactive features! Engage with your favorite communities, now with: voting and comment count animations, typing and reading indicators, and a new comment pill. https://t.co/cm22W8s7PJ pic.twitter.com/kAUJUCJgxo — Reddit (@Reddit) December 1, 2021

Interestingly, the comment indicators will show randomised avatars and not the ones of those actually typing, to maintain privacy. The typing indicators will show up when multiple people are commenting at once.

New animations for upvotes and comment counts

Reddit upvotes will no longer be dull, static numbers on your screen that would only update when the whole page is refreshed. Every post will now the number of votes in real time and when more people vote on a post while a user is already reading it, a new animation will pop up.

The same change also comes to the number of comments, which are no longer a static number and will change in real-time.

New pill for new comments

Reddit will also now show a new floating pill-shaped indicator on top of posts that will alert users of new comments being added to the post in real-time. This will allow users to keep up with any ongoing discussions and not miss out on anything.