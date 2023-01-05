It’s confirmed! Realme’s 2023 flagship device to sport 240W fast charging

At a time when smartphone brands are increasingly giving up on chargers, Chinese brand Realme has been consistently pushing the envelope. The Android smartphone maker which is known for enhancing the charging speeds with each new device continues to include fast-charging bricks in its retail packages.

For all those who have been waiting for Realme’s next flagship, there is some good news. The brand has confirmed that its flagship device slated for 2023 will support a whopping 240W fast charging via the USB Type-C port.

Realme also claimed that the device can charge over 200W of power for more than 1600 charge cycles. It has also said that the 240W charging technology will work at 85 degrees high temperature and at 85 per cent humidity.

How fast is Realme’s 240W charging tech?

According to the company, the upcoming Realme flagship smartphone with 240W fast charging has a 98.7 per cent power conversion rate. While the brand has not disclosed 0-100 per cent charge time, it will be faster than 150W fast charging spotted on the Realme GT Neo 3 that takes 20 minutes to fully charge the battery.

The device will come with a 12A charging cable.

To deliver 240W charge via a USB Type-C port, the company is making use of three parallel charging pumps, capable of delivering 10V and 24A of current in total. The charging cable is made of four high-standard 21AWG cables, capable of delivering up to 12A of current. This cable will be complimented by the world’s first mini charger with GaN components, which is said to be more compact than most fast chargers in the market. Also, it will be capable of delivering 2,34W per cm3.

A charging tech as fast as 240W will also have its own safety concerns, and Realme has confirmed that its tech is made using fireproof materials. The phone will also sport 13 real-time temperature sensors. On top of that, it will also feature a graphene phase-change cooling material.

Considering that smartphones such as the iQOO 11 with 120W charging and the OnePlus 11 with 100W of charging are just around the corner, we can expect to see the announcement of Realme’s flagship smartphone with 240W fast charging and possibly with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC in the next few weeks.