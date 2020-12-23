scorecardresearch
Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Realme Watch S series, Realme Buds Air Pro ME launched in India: Price, specs

Realme Watch S series and Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition launched in India: Here's everything you need to know about the latest Realme phones.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 23, 2020 2:23:31 pm
Realme has launched its Watch S series and Buds Air Pro Master Edition in India. The company has unveiled a standard smartwatch and a Pro version. Both the wearables come with a touchscreen display, water resistance rating, heart rate monitoring, long battery life, metallic case and more. The brand has also launched a Master Edition of Realme Watch S, which ships with funky straps and watch face. The company has announced that the Realme Link app is now available for iOS users as well.

Realme Watch S series, Buds Air Pro ME: India price, sale

The latest Realme Watch S Pro will cost Rs 9,999, whereas the standard version is priced at Rs 4,999. The Pro version will be available for purchase on December 29, and the regular Watch S version sale will take place on December 28. The Master Edition of the smartwatch comes with a price tag of Rs 5,999 and will soon be up for sale. The Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition will be available for Rs 4,999. These will go on sale on January 8, 2021, at 12:00PM.

Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition: Features, specs

The Realme Buds Air Pro is already available in India. What the company has launched today is a new Master Edition with support for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). The new audio product comes with 94ms super-low latency, transparency mode, 10mm bass boost driver, dual-mic cancellation for calls, and support for a quick charge. The company is claiming that 15 minutes charge will give users seven hours of playback time.

Realme Watch S Pro specifications

The newly launched Realme smartwatch offers a 1.39-inch AMOLED Always-On display with 454 x 454 pixels resolution, 450nits of brightness, and 326ppi density. The screen’s surface uses the 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass. The device comes with 5ATM water resistance rating, a swimming mode, dual-processor, stainless steel case, dual-Satellite GPS, blood oxygen and heart rate monitor. Users will get up to 14 days of battery life, as per the company.

The watch supports 15 sports modes, including outdoor run, indoor run, outdoor walk, indoor walk, outdoor cycling, spinning, hiking, swimming, basketball, yoga, rowing, elliptical, cricket, strength training, and Free workout. One gets access to 100+ watch faces. The wearable has an ambient light sensor and a PPG sensor for 24-hour heart rate monitoring.

You will also be alerted if your heart rate is too high or too low. It can also detect blood oxygen levels. The latest Realme Watch S Pro even supports functions like step monitoring, sedentary reminder, sleep monitoring, hydration reminder, and meditation relaxing.

Realme claims that one can check almost all app notifications on the watch. The Realme Watch S Pro can automatically unlock the phone when approaching. It can be used to remotely control the music player or camera. You also get the option to reject the call, but you can’t answer it using the watch. The device has 6-axis accelerometer sensor, rotor vibration motor, and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

Realme Watch S features

The standard version offers a 1.3-inch touchscreen with 600nits of brightness. The panel is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass. The device ships with 16 sports mode, IP68 water-resistant rating, 100+ watch faces, heart rate and blood OxygenOS monitor. The Realme Watch S users will get up to 15 days of battery life, as per the brand. With this smartwatch, users will be able to check the weather, phone notifications and other usual things.

