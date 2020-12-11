Realme Watch S Pro teaser shared ahead of India launch: Here are the details

Realme Watch S Pro design revealed ahead of India launch

Realme Watch S Pro is all set to launch in India soon. The company’s CEO Madhav Sheth has posted a teaser video on Twitter to confirm the launch of the smartwatch. While the official India launch date of the Realme Watch S Pro is yet to be revealed, Realme has confirmed that the event will be livestreamed online. The brand has also confirmed through teasers that the wearable will have a ‘large’ AMOLED touchscreen panel. It will feature a metallic body and a round dial. The teasers hint that users will get a lot of watch faces to choose from.

Realme India’s CMO Francis Wang has also shared an image on Twitter, which gives us a very clear look at the design of the upcoming Realme Watch S Pro. The official image suggests that the watch might have mechanical hands. One can also see two buttons on the right side for navigation. The company is promising that users will get a premium and high-end experience. The smartwatch will likely be available in a black colour variant. Sheth has also posted a picture showing the design prototypes that the company considered earlier for the Realme Watch S Pro.

The Realme Watch S Pro was first teased back at IFA 2020 and the company said that it will bring the smartwatch “later this year.” While Realme is only teasing the Pro variant, it is expected to launch two wearables in India. The second one could be Realme Watch S that launched in Pakistan last month and it is selling for PKR 14,999 (around Rs 7,000). The price of the Pro variant could be higher than this if the company launches two wearables in India. The Realme Watch S is already available for purchase in Europe and it seems like the company is all set to launch it in India too.

Ahead of the launch, Realme is expected to tease some features of the Realme Watch S Pro. It could offer features similar to the Realme Watch S, which ships with a 1.3-inch circular, auto-brightness display. The panel operates at 360 x 360 pixels resolution and supports up to 600nits of peak brightness. The wearable offers 16 sports modes and a PPG sensor for real-time heart-rate monitoring. There is also a SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen level tracking.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd