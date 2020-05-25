Realme Watch arrives at an aggressive price of Rs 3,999: Quick look at key features (Image: Realme) Realme Watch arrives at an aggressive price of Rs 3,999: Quick look at key features (Image: Realme)

Alongside the smart TV, Realme also launched its first-ever smartwatch in the country called Realme Watch. The company launched the Realme Watch at an aggressive price of Rs 3,999. At this price point the offerings the watch brings to the consumers are commendable. Starting from all fitness features to all the smart ones, Realme Watch has it all. The Realme TV comes in two screen sizes — 32-inch priced at Rs 12,999 and 43-inch priced at Rs 21,999. The company also announced Realme Power bank 2, Realme Buds Air Neo, and confirmed that Realme Soundbar is coming soon.

The Realme Watch comes in four colours options: Blue, Black, Red, and Green. The Black model will be available for purchase on June 5 on realme.com and Flipkart at 12 noon. Other colour straps will be available soon. The Realme Watch will also be soon available across offline stores in the country.

Let’s take a quick look at some of the key features of the Realme Watch.

Realme Watch: Key features

*Realme Watch comes with a 1.4-inch Large Color Touchscreen with resolution of 320×320 pixels. The touchscreen is responsive and lets users control all functions. The company claims that with 380 nits brightness and ten levels of adjustment, users will be able to see the screen clearly in all lighting conditions. The surface of the screen uses the 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 combined with a round frame.

*The Realme Watch comes with 12 in-built watch faces that can display six key data points – time, date, weather, steps, heart rate, and calories. Users will be able to also download additional watch faces from the Realme Link app. The company has confirmed that Realme will provide more than 100 new watch faces via OTA update very soon.

*Realme Watch beings some health and fitness features including heart rate monitor, Bloom Oxygen Saturation level, 14 sports mode including Outdoor Run, Walk, Indoor Run, Outdoor Cycle, Aerobic Capacity, Strength Training, Football, Basketball, Table Tennis, Badminton, Indoor Cycle, Elliptical machine, Yoga and Cricket. Additionally, there are features such as step monitoring, sedentary reminder, sleep monitoring, hydration reminder and meditation relaxing.

*Realme Watch comes with several smart features such as smart notifications, unlock phone, take photo and more. The watch can receive almost all app notifications and show some corresponding icons and can be paired with smartphones and supports display of calls, SMS and third-party app messages including Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram. Realme Watch can automatically unlock the phone, play or pause music on phone, and supports remote camera for those group photos.

*Realme Watch can be connected to the smartphone using the Realme Link app which is currently available only for Android users on Google Play store. Realme Link support is going to come to App store very soon.

*Realme Watch comes with IP68 water-resistant. The company claims that the watch is “rigorously tested for reliability such as 100,000 times button test, 7kg tension resistance test, 3,000 times bent test and 3,000 times clasped test.”

