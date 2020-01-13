Realme UI based on Android 10 announced in India: New features, design and more

Realme has announced the Realme UI with its features. (Image: Realme) Realme has announced the Realme UI with its features. (Image: Realme)

Last year, Realme announced its plan to introduce its own custom UI for the Realme smartphones. Today, the brand officially announced the arrival of Realme UI based on Oppo’s ColorOS 7 over Android 10, which should offer closer to stock Android experience.

The announcement comes days after its official announcement took place in China. The new interface is touted to be designed for young consumers and Realme claims that it has adhered to the concept of Real Design that is designed to bring a simplified experience to users.

The new Realme UI is advertised as “Seamless Fun” and it comes with a range of customisations, including system colours, icons, wallpapers, and animations. Realme is also offering the option to customise the shape and size of the icons as per user preference. In addition, users will have the option to customise the internal graphic size of the icons as well, irrespective of their shape and size.

Inspired by natural elements, the Realme UI also includes 11 new wallpapers that are touted to be matching distinct colour schemes of the interface. Realme says that it has leveraged Oppo’s Quantum Animation Engine that’s available on ColorOS 7 to improve the screen frequency and deliver an optimised experience.

Realme also claims to have various power-saving features withing the UI to deliver an optimised experience in order to limit power consumption and performance. The UI also comes preloaded with a Personal Information Protection feature that is claimed to provide empty information pages when apps request access to the user’s personal information.

The new Focus Mode on the Realme UI let users “provisionally isolated from the outside world” and concentrate on their important tasks by listening to some relaxing music. The interface also comes with an improved 3-Finger Screenshot option, which now lets users select a specific area on the screen by touching and holding the screen with three fingers for a few seconds.

As per Realme’s roadmap for Android 10 update based on Realme UI skin, the Realme 3 Pro and the Realme XT will be the first Realme phones in India to receive the new software this month. The Realme 5 Pro and Realme X will get the update in February 2020 whereas the newly announced Realme X2 and Realme X2 Pro will get Android 10 update in March 2020.

