Realme TV will bring innovations, content as per user needs: Madhav Sheth

Realme now wants to go beyond smartphones and it sees smart TVs as the next big area of focus. Further, the company wants to explore “an ecosystem that can simplify the life of the people”, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth told indiaexpress.com. “Realme Paysa is one such product, and now our IoT ecosystem will take it forward in the years to come.”

Realme has already confirmed that it will bring smart TVs, smart fitness bands, smartwatches, and several audio products to India this year. In fact, the Realme fitness band is set to launch in the country as early as next week alongside Realme 6 and 6 Pro.

Well, moving to the IoT space doesn’t mean Realme’s primary focus will shift from phones. “IoT isn’t the main focus for us. It is our second growth revenue, but smartphones will always be our first growth revenue,” Sheth said. He also confirmed plans to bring more 5G phones to India this year across all price segments.

“With IoT devices we are launching this year I’m looking at bringing products that can be connected through smartphones and make life easy for the consumers,” Sheth said. That’s where he said Realme TV comes in. The first smart TV from the brand will launch in the second quarter of 2020 and more TVs will follow later this year, according to the CEO.

Sheth believes that TVs are an extension of smartphones once people reach home and this is why they are getting into the smart TV space. He revealed that the Realme TV will pack “lots of innovations” and offer “content as per the convenience of the user”. Offering the content that users want to watch will be a top priority for the company.

With Realme TV the company will likely compete with Xiaomi’s Mi TVs that offer great value for the money. So, will Realme TV be as affordable as Mi TVs? Well, that’s not assured as yet. Sheth said, “When we design a product it’s not about affordability in mind. It’s about features we can pack inside it and how we can differentiate it from other products in the market. The price is still at a distance because we are still in the process of designing the product.”

