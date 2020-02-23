Realme CEO confirms Realme smart TV India launch details

Realme is also working on Realme smart fitness band and smart speaker. Realme is also working on Realme smart fitness band and smart speaker.

Realme is all set to launch its first ever 5G smartphone aka the Realme X50 Pro 5G in India on Monday, February 24. With the X50 Pro 5G, Realme will compete with iQOO 3 that is launching in the country a day later, on February 25. Besides the 5G phone, Realme is also working on other products including a brand new wireless earbuds, a smart fitness band, and also a smart TV. Yes, we will soon witness Realme launch its own smart TV in the country. The company has confirmed the same already.

Initially, the Realme smart TV was set to launch at the company’s Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020 event. But that isn’t happening anymore. In a recent interview with Trakin Tech YouTube channel, Realme India head Madhav Sheth revealed that Realme’s smart TV will launch in India in quarter two of 2020. This means the Realme smart TV will launch in the country between April and June.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news

Sheth did not reveal any specific details about the Realme TV but did confirm that the smart TV can be controlled with the newly introduced Realme Link app. In the YouTube video, Sheth showed how the interface of the Realme Link app looks. This app will allow all Realme IoT devices including smart TV, fitness band, earbuds, and more to easily connect with each other. The Realme Link app will basically work similar to Xiaomi’s Mi Home app.

In the same video, Sheth also talked about the upcoming Realme fitness band. He revealed that the fitness band will come in three colours. We have already seen Sheth wearing a Yellow and Black colour fitness band previously. The third colour is yet to be revealed.

Realme X50 Pro 5G is coming, but are we ready for 5G phone in 4G India?

Additionally, Sheth revealed some of the key features of the fitness band. He revealed that the Realme fitness band will come with a colour OLED display and also include a heart sensor. He also showed how the fitness band can be charged. To charge the Realme fitness band users will need to remove one half of the strap and plug the band into a USB port. The charging process for Realme fitness band is quite similar to the Honor bands.

Sheth further revealed that the company is planning to bring a smart speaker in the future. However, he didn’t reveal any launch timeline for the same. In a latest tweet, Realme CMO India Francis Wang teased a new product and it looks like a speaker. The tweet mentioned “Real Sound. Real Design. Real Clarity” which hints at Xiaomi’s Mi soundbar like soundbar or smart speaker.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd