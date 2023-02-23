Realme to add a Dynamic Island-like feature to an upcoming smartphone

When Apple announced iPhone 14 Pro with a dynamic island, it was just a matter of time before we would see a similar feature on Android smartphones. Xiaomi recently launched Civi 2 with a dynamic island-like notch at the top, and now, Realme has officially teased a dynamic island-like functionality on its upcoming smartphone and calls it the mini capsule.

Realme India’s boss Madhav Seth tweeted an image with a dynamic island-like UI with the hashtag realme mini capsule and the tweet was soon deleted. What’s more interesting is that the dynamic island is only on the expensive iPhones — iPhone 14 Pro (review) while the realme mini capsule will be coming to the affordable Realme C series of smartphones.

According to the leaked animation by OnLeaks, realme’s mini capsule will be similar to Apple’s dynamic island, where, it will smartly adapt to the display and will be wrapped around the punch-hole camera cutout. Given most Android smartphones have a punch-hole camera cutout, we can expect to see a similar implementation on a few other Android smartphones.

Seems a weird bug occurred in the Matrix and caused a spacetime flaw that kinda disrupted my last trip to the future…😵‍💫 So, one more round-trip later, here comes your first look at #Realme‘s #MiniCapsule in action…😏 Again, on behalf of @Smartprix 👉🏻 https://t.co/qAPkl4gcNn pic.twitter.com/Z29A4j0Jhe — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) February 22, 2023

Not just that, there are also numerous amount of apps that can add dynamic island-like capabilities to most Android smartphones for free of cost.

As it becomes evident that all the iPhones of 2023 will have a dynamic island, more and more third-party developers are now incorporating the same into their apps, this includes ride-hailing apps like Uber and food delivery apps like Zomato.