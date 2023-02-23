scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Realme to add a Dynamic Island-like feature to an upcoming smartphone

When Apple announced iPhone 14 Pro with a dynamic island, it was just a matter of time before we would see a similar feature on Android smartphones. Xiaomi recently launched Civi 2 with a dynamic island-like notch at the top, and now, Realme has officially teased a dynamic island-like functionality on its upcoming smartphone and calls it the mini capsule.

Realme India’s boss Madhav Seth tweeted an image with a dynamic island-like UI with the hashtag realme mini capsule and the tweet was soon deleted. What’s more interesting is that the dynamic island is only on the expensive iPhones — iPhone 14 Pro (review) while the realme mini capsule will be coming to the affordable Realme C series of smartphones.

Also read |These apps will let you add iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island to your Android smartphone

According to the leaked animation by OnLeaks, realme’s mini capsule will be similar to Apple’s dynamic island, where, it will smartly adapt to the display and will be wrapped around the punch-hole camera cutout. Given most Android smartphones have a punch-hole camera cutout, we can expect to see a similar implementation on a few other Android smartphones.

Not just that, there are also numerous amount of apps that can add dynamic island-like capabilities to most Android smartphones for free of cost.

Also read |Dynamic Island to Glyph Interface: 2022 was the year of interactive smartphone designs

As it becomes evident that all the iPhones of 2023 will have a dynamic island, more and more third-party developers are now incorporating the same into their apps, this includes ride-hailing apps like Uber and food delivery apps like Zomato.

First published on: 23-02-2023 at 10:51 IST
