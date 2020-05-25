Realme smart TV price starts at Rs 12,999: 10 important questions answered

Realme smart TV launched in India with price starting at Rs 12,999 (Image: Realme) Realme smart TV launched in India with price starting at Rs 12,999 (Image: Realme)

Realme has finally launched its first-ever smart TV customised specially for India called the Realme smart TV. The company has announced two screen sizes — 32-inch and 43-inch. Both the smart TVs are more or less the same, the only difference is in the screen resolution. The 32-inch Realme smart TV comes with 1366×768 screen resolution while 43-inch provides 1920×1080 resolution. So, as far as the viewing experience is concerned the Realme smart TV 43-inch will offer better results when compared to the 32-inch. The Realme smart TV runs Android 9.0 software.

In a pre-briefing session with the media, Realme confirmed that the Realme smart TVs will be manufactured in India very soon but for the time being the units are imported from China, Realme’s home country. The company is in talks with the manufacturers in the country. As far as the pricing is concerned the Realme smart TV starts at Rs 12,999 for the 32-inch model. The top-end 43-inch Realme smart TV is priced at Rs 21,999. In the box, the TV includes a stand and a remote, and cables for connection. Consumers can either wall mount or keep the TV on a table.

The Realme smart TV will be available starting June 2 on Flipkart and realme.com. The TVs will be available across offline channels soon.

Realme smart TV 32-inch, 43-inch: 10 key features

What are the sizes available?

As mentioned earlier the Realme smart TV comes in two screen sizes: 32-inch and 43-inch. The 32-inch TV comes with 1366×768 screen resolution while the 43-inch TV provides 1920×1080 resolution. This means Realme smart TV 43-inch will offer a better viewing experience to consumers when compared to the 32-inch model.

Chroma Boost on TV?

Yes, similar to Realme smartphones, Realme smart TV also comes with Chroma Boost technology that enhances the overall picture quality and improves the brightness, color, contrast and clarity of the content. The Realme Smart TV features seven display modes including Standard, Vivid, Sport, Movie, Game, Energy Saving, User. Consumers can choose different modes when they are watching different content for a better watching experience.

What about the design?

Both the Realme smart TV models provide a bezel-less design with side bezels as thin as 8.7mm. The company claims that the TVs offer “immersive smart cinema experience” to consumers. The smart TV includes an edge-to-edge panel cover layer and under it there’s a super thin screen bezel.

How’s the performance?

The smart TV features a powerful processor from MediaTek, a quad-core 64- bit architecture, an ARM Cortex A53 1.1GHz CPU, and a new Mali-470 MP3 GPU. It supports HDR10 video decoding, RAM is clocked at 2133MHz, which the company claims to be much faster than normal 1600MHz RAM used in other TVs in a similar price segment. Realme claims that it can run “daily smart TV programs stably, smoothly and quickly, and provides strong performance guarantee for the picture quality.”

What about the audio performance?

Realme TVs come with 24W quad stereo speakers. The two sets of speakers are located at the bottom of the smart TV. Realme says that each set is composed of one full-range speaker and one tweeter. The two sets are located symmetrically to bring left and right channel listening more balanced natural reality. Realme claims. “Realme Smart TV can precisely reproduce the sound from 148Hz to 20,000 Hz, almost cover all frequency that humans can hear and has a wider frequency response range and has absolute advantages in low and high frequency bands. The TV also supports Dolby Audio.

What content are available?

The Realme smart TV comes with support for most popular streaming media platforms including — Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Live Channel. In addition, third-party videos, music platforms, movies, and programs can also be downloaded through the Play Store. The TV also includes Chromecast Built-in which can synchronize smartphone’s online video programs, movies, TV, music and other content to watch on the TV.

What about the connectivity?

Realme smart TV comes with 3 HDMI, 2 USB, SPDIF (optical fiber copper shaft, audio transmission interface) and DVB-T2 (Digital TV interface), Ethernet (network port) in the box.

Is there Google Assistant support?

The Realme smart TV comes with Google Assistant support which will allow users to control the Android TV with voice and access to a variety of content through the Google Play Store and YouTube.

How’s the remote? Does it come with the box?

The smart TV remote control offers an ergonomic design and includes quick buttons for YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video. It also includes Google assistant button. The quick button and built-in microphones make activate Google Assistant in a more convenient way, claims Realme. The remote comes bundled with the TV.

What about the durability and warranty?

Realme claims that the smart TV “passed strict quality test including -20 °C low temperature test, 760mm drop test, 5000 key life test, 5500 on-off machine tests and so on. It also passes the ISTA international testing standards. The PCB in realme Smart TV integrates power module, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, processors and other components. The integrated and compact design make wiring simpler and decrease maintenance cost and increase reliability.” The company is providing a one-year warranty and one more year screen warranty to consumers purchasing the Realme smart TV.

