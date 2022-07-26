scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Realme Pad X to Watch 3: All the new AIoT products launched in India

Here's all you need to know about the five new products Realme launched today including the Realme Pad X, Realme Flat Monitor, Realme Watch 3, Realme Buds Air 3 Neo and more.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
July 26, 2022 4:09:09 pm
realme, realme monitor, realme watch 3, realme buds air 3 neo, realme launch,Check out all the products Realme launched at its AIoT launch event. (Image Source: Realme)

Realme just announced a range of new products during its July 26 launch event. New products announced include a new 5G tablet, some new earbuds and a new smartwatch, among other things. Here’s a quick summary of everything Realme announced at the event.

Realme Pad X

The Realme Pad X is a more powerful tablet from Realme, launching soon after the Realme Pad Mini launched earlier this year. The Pad X is geared more towards productivity and comes with support for a full keyboard case and the Realme Pencil, a stylus that can be used to operate the tablet as well as to draw and take notes.

Also Read |I used Realme’s Pad Mini for a week – here are the biggest pros and cons

The Realme Pad X will come with 10.95-inch WUXGA+ display with 450 nits peak brightness and an 84.5 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The tablet also gets a 7.1mm slim body and weighs 499 grams. It is powered by the Snapdragon 695 chip, coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The tablet comes with Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0. Additionally there is an 8340mAh battery and support for 33W Dart charging. The Realme Pad X also sports a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera, along with quad-speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

The Realme Pad X is priced at Rs 19,999 for the 4GB/64GB WiFi variant, and 5G variants start at Rs 23,999. The device will go on sale from August 1 on Realme.com and Flipkart. Meanwhile the Smart Keyboard for the tablet is priced at Rs 4,999 and the Realme Pencil is priced at Rs 5,499.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19Premium
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti AltoPremium
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto
Kyiv nightlife comes back amid urge for contact. ‘This is the cure.’Premium
Kyiv nightlife comes back amid urge for contact. ‘This is the cure.’
How some modern footballers are staying on top for a longer periodPremium
How some modern footballers are staying on top for a longer period

Realme Flat Monitor

Realme also surprised us with a new 23.8-inch flat monitor. Priced at Rs 12,999, the monitor comes with 6.9mm thickness and 75Hz refresh rate. It has a VA display panel and comes with 8ms response time, and 250 nits peak brightness.

Also Read |Realme GT 2 Pro review: Refreshingly good flagship phone under Rs 50,000

The Realme Flat Monitor also comes with multiple ports including an HDMI 1.4 port, a USB type-C port and a VGA port, along with a 3.5mm port for audio. The monitor will also be priced at Rs 10,999 for its first sale on July 29 on Flipkart.

Realme Watch 3

The Realme Watch 3 comes with Bluetooth calling, and sports specifications including a 1.8-inch horizon curved display and 500 nits peak brightness. Realme claims the watch can last for up to 7-days on a charge. The Watch 3 will be available in black and white colours and will feature over 100 watchfaces along with health-oriented features like heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking and multiple sports tracking modes. The watch is also IP68 certified and is priced at Rs 3,499. It will be available from August 2.

Realme Buds Air 3 Neo, Buds Wireless 2S

The Realme Buds Air 3 Neo is a more affordable version of the Buds Air 3, and are priced at Rs 1999. It comes with a new design and Dolby Atmos support. There is also ENC (environmental noise cancellation) and sound tuning support via the companion app. The buds will also be available for Rs 1,699 during the first sale tomorrow. Meanwhile, the Realme Buds Wireless 2S come with NEC and 24 hours of playback on a single charge. The earbuds cost Rs 1,499.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Lovlina Borgohain's coach gets CWG accreditation after 'mental harassment' tweet blows up

Lovlina Borgohain's coach gets CWG accreditation after 'mental harassment' tweet blows up

What are India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh has allegedly violated?
Explained

What are India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh has allegedly violated?

‘My mistake was to blindly trust people’: Uddhav Thackeray

‘My mistake was to blindly trust people’: Uddhav Thackeray

Injured Neeraj Chopra pulls out of Birmingham CWG

Injured Neeraj Chopra pulls out of Birmingham CWG

Student jumps off college building in Tamil Nadu’s Viluppuram

Student jumps off college building in Tamil Nadu’s Viluppuram

It's time India and Japan rethink their nuclear policy
C Raja Mohan writes

It's time India and Japan rethink their nuclear policy

Premium
Zubair ‘trapped in a vicious cycle of the criminal process’: SC

Zubair ‘trapped in a vicious cycle of the criminal process’: SC

Punjab govt's top law officer quits

Punjab govt's top law officer quits

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

Premium
Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday promise a 'cheesy' episode
Koffee with Karan

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday promise a 'cheesy' episode

Ancient rocks hold clues to how Earth can sustain life

Ancient rocks hold clues to how Earth can sustain life

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Oppo Reno8 Pro's front screen is in this photo
Oppo Reno8, Reno8 Pro and Enco X2 launched: Here’s a closer look
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Jul 26: Latest News
Advertisement