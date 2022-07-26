Realme Pad X to Watch 3: All the new AIoT products launched in India

Realme just announced a range of new products during its July 26 launch event. New products announced include a new 5G tablet, some new earbuds and a new smartwatch, among other things. Here’s a quick summary of everything Realme announced at the event.

Realme Pad X

The Realme Pad X is a more powerful tablet from Realme, launching soon after the Realme Pad Mini launched earlier this year. The Pad X is geared more towards productivity and comes with support for a full keyboard case and the Realme Pencil, a stylus that can be used to operate the tablet as well as to draw and take notes.

The Realme Pad X will come with 10.95-inch WUXGA+ display with 450 nits peak brightness and an 84.5 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The tablet also gets a 7.1mm slim body and weighs 499 grams. It is powered by the Snapdragon 695 chip, coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The tablet comes with Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0. Additionally there is an 8340mAh battery and support for 33W Dart charging. The Realme Pad X also sports a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera, along with quad-speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

The Realme Pad X is priced at Rs 19,999 for the 4GB/64GB WiFi variant, and 5G variants start at Rs 23,999. The device will go on sale from August 1 on Realme.com and Flipkart. Meanwhile the Smart Keyboard for the tablet is priced at Rs 4,999 and the Realme Pencil is priced at Rs 5,499.

Realme Flat Monitor

Realme also surprised us with a new 23.8-inch flat monitor. Priced at Rs 12,999, the monitor comes with 6.9mm thickness and 75Hz refresh rate. It has a VA display panel and comes with 8ms response time, and 250 nits peak brightness.

The Realme Flat Monitor also comes with multiple ports including an HDMI 1.4 port, a USB type-C port and a VGA port, along with a 3.5mm port for audio. The monitor will also be priced at Rs 10,999 for its first sale on July 29 on Flipkart.

Realme Watch 3

The Realme Watch 3 comes with Bluetooth calling, and sports specifications including a 1.8-inch horizon curved display and 500 nits peak brightness. Realme claims the watch can last for up to 7-days on a charge. The Watch 3 will be available in black and white colours and will feature over 100 watchfaces along with health-oriented features like heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking and multiple sports tracking modes. The watch is also IP68 certified and is priced at Rs 3,499. It will be available from August 2.

Realme Buds Air 3 Neo, Buds Wireless 2S

The Realme Buds Air 3 Neo is a more affordable version of the Buds Air 3, and are priced at Rs 1999. It comes with a new design and Dolby Atmos support. There is also ENC (environmental noise cancellation) and sound tuning support via the companion app. The buds will also be available for Rs 1,699 during the first sale tomorrow. Meanwhile, the Realme Buds Wireless 2S come with NEC and 24 hours of playback on a single charge. The earbuds cost Rs 1,499.