Realme Pad, Realme 8i, Realme 8s launched in India: Price, sale date, specs

Realme has launched two new smartphones in India, Realme 8s and Realme 8i. The company also revealed its first tablet called Realme Pad. Alongside the new phones and tablet, it also showcased two new speakers Realme Cobble and Pocket speakers. Here’s everything you need to know.

Realme 8i, Realme 8s, Realme Pad, Realme speakers: Price in India

Realme 8i comes with a starting price of Rs 13,999, which is for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The company is also offering a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, which is priced at Rs 15,999. The sale will start on September 14.

The Realme 8s 5G India price is set at Rs 17,999, which is for the 6GB RAM + 128GB model. Realme has also launched an 8GB RAM + 128GB configuration, which will be available for Rs 19,999. The first sale will take place on September 13.

Realme Pad has a starting price of Rs 13,999 for the 3GB + 32GB Wi-Fi model. The company will also be selling the 3GB + 32GB 4G LTE and Wi-Fi configuration for Rs 15,999. The Realme Pad will be up for sale on September 16 via Flipkart.

The 4GB + 64GB 4G LTE and Wi-Fi variant of the tablet will cost you Rs 17,999. The newly launched Realme Cobble and Pocket speakers come with a price tag of Rs 1,799 and Rs 1,099, respectively. But, these will be initially available at a discounted price of Rs 1,499 and Rs 999, respectively. The speakers will go on sale on September 15.

Realme 8i specifications

Realme 8i has a 6.6-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The budget phone sports a punch-hole display design. The circular notch accommodates a 16MP selfie camera. It is powered by a 12nm octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 processor.

It comes with support for Realme’s Dynamic RAM Expansion tech as well. So, users get up to 11GB of additional memory using the internal storage for a better multitasking experience.

At the back of the phone, there is a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor, and two 2MP sensors. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Realme 8s 5G specifications

Realme 8s has a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor along with up to 13GB of Dynamic RAM Expansion support. It ships with Android 11 out of the box. The phone has a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 64MP primary camera, a portrait sensor and a macro sensor. For selfies, the device features a 16MP front camera.

The new 5G Realme phone sports a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 600nits of peak brightness, and a 90 percent screen to body ratio. There is also a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W Dart Charge fast charging.

Realme Pad specifications

Realme Pad comes with a 10.4-inch display with WUXGA+ (2000 x 1200 pixels) resolution with an 82.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. It features a metallic body and will be sold in two colours, including black and gold.

The tablet is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor. It has a 7,100mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The device packs a total of two 8MP cameras – one is at the back and the other one is on the front.

The Realme Pad comes with four speakers with support for Dolby Atmos and adaptive surround sound. It is equipped with 18W fast charging. The tablet even supports reverse charging tech and dual-mic for noise cancellation. The device runs on Realme UI, which is based on Android 11.

Realme Bluetooth speakers: Features

The Realme Cobble Bluetooth speaker will be available in black and blue colours with a graffiti pattern. It has a 5W Dynamic Bass Boost driver, a dedicated bass radiator, supports stereo pairing, gaming mode, and multi-function buttons. Realme claims that the speaker will offer up to 9 hours of battery life on a single charge. The device is IPX5 rated, which means it is splash-proof.

The Realme Pocket Bluetooth speaker, on the other hand, comes with a 3W Dynamic Bass Boost driver. It will be sold in black and grey colours with a two-tone graffiti pattern. The device features a 600mAh battery, which the company claims will deliver up to six hours of battery life on a single charger.