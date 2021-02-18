Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A, Buds Air 2 to launch in India on February 24

Realme’s CEO Madhav Sheth has announced the India launch date of Realme Narzo 30 series. The company is all set to launch Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and Realme Narzo 30A on February 24. At the event, Realme will also unveil a new set of Buds Air 2 TWS wireless earbuds. It is tipped to introduce some gaming accessories too. The launch event will kick-off at 12:30PM and will likely be live-streamed via Realme’s YouTube channel.

Sheth has already confirmed on Twitter that the Realme Narzo 30 Pro will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 800U chipset, which supports 5G. The device is expected to cost around Rs 15,000 and claim the title of most affordable 5G smartphone in India. Currently, Realme X7 is the cheapest 5G phone in the country.

The image shared by the company also confirms the design of both the upcoming Realme phones. The Pro version will feature a rectangle camera module, which will house three cameras. It will be assisted by an LED flash. The device has a single punch-hole display design and a thick chin. For biometric authentication, there is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The Realme Narzo 30A, which is a more affordable phone, will have a square camera module at the back featuring a triple camera setup.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G: Price in India, specifications (Expected)

It will likely launch as a rebranded version of Realme Q2, which is available in China for CNY 1,299 (approximately Rs 14,600). This price for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The Realme Narzo 30 Pro could launch in India in the same price range. The smartphone will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor. It is said to offer 11 percent higher CPU performance, and 28 percent higher GPU efficiency than the MediaTek Dimensity 700 series processor.

There is a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 48MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture. It is paired with an 8MP wide-angle shooter and a 2MP macro shooter. On the front is a 16MP camera for selfies and videos. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. It will pack a 5,000mAh battery, similar to Realme Q2. The company is expected to bundle a 30W fast charger in the box.

Realme Narzo 30A: Price in India, specifications (Expected)

The specifications of Realme Narzo 30A are still under wraps. It is expected to come with a 6.5-inch HD+ display, similar to most budget Realme phones in the market. One can expect a triple or quad rear camera setup at the back. Last year, Realme launched a few affordable phones with a 6,000mAh battery and the Narzo 30A is also expected to feature the same unit. The upcoming Realme Narzo 30A price in India will likely be under Rs 10,000 segment.

Realme Buds Air 2: Price in India, features (expected)

Realme Buds Air 2, which will be a successor to the Buds Air, will come with active noise cancellation (ANC), as per a video published by the company’s executive. Currently, Realme is offering the ANC feature with Realme Buds Air Pro. In addition to ANC support, the upcoming wireless earbuds will also offer a transparency mode, which will let you hear outside sound while listening to music. The Buds Air 2 could sport a design similar to its predecessor.