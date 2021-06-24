Realme Narzo 30 5G, Buds Q2 and 32-inch Smart TV launched in India

Realme has launched new products in India, including Realme Smart TV, and Realme Buds Q2. The company has also unveiled the 4G and 5G version of the Realme Narzo 30. It is worth pointing out that the brand already offers Realme Narzo 30A and Realme Narzo 30 Pro smartphones in India. Read on to know more about the new devices.

Realme Narzo 30, Buds Q2, Smart TV: Price in India, sale date

The 4G model of the Realme Narzo 30 comes with a starting of Rs 12,999, which is for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The 6GB RAM +128GB storage variant will be sold for Rs 14,999. The device will go on sale on June 29.

The 5G model of the Realme Narzo 30 is priced at Rs 15,999 and for the same, customers will get the 6GB RAM +128GB storage model. This variant will be up for sale on June 30. The company is giving Rs 500 off on both phones, as part of the launch. Note that this is an introductory offer and might expire soon.

The 32-inch Realme Smart TV will cost Rs 18,999 and its sale will take place on June 29. You can avail Rs 1,000 discount on this Smart TV. Lastly, the Realme Buds Q2 price has been set at Rs 2,499.

Realme Narzo 30 5G specifications

The 4G version of the Realme Narzo 30 5G comes with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC and the 5G model is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. The rest of the specifications are similar. The dual-SIM smartphones ship with Realme UI 2.0, which is based on Android 11.

They offer a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. In terms of optics, the devices have a triple rear camera setup, including a 48MP primary sensor, along with a 2MP monochrome sensor and a 2MP tertiary sensor. On the front, you get a 16MP selfie camera.

In terms of connectivity, the Realme Narzo 30 series support Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. There is also a 5,000mAh battery under the hood. The company ships with a 30W charger with the phone.

Realme Buds Q2 specifications

The newly launched Realme Buds Q2 features 10mm dynamic drivers and polymer composite diaphragm. The latest set of true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds from Realme supports a Game mode as well, which reduces latency to 88ms. The earphones even offer support for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology, which the company claims will reduce external noise by up to 25dB. There is also a transparency mode. The Realme Buds Q2 will deliver up to 28 hours of playback with the charging case, as per Realme.

32-inch Realme Smart TV specifications

Realme has also launched a new Smart TV, which comes with a 32 display. The panel operates at Full HD (1920 x 1,080) pixels resolution and is capable of offering up to 400 nits of peak brightness. The display produces 85 percent of NTSC colour gamut. The television is powered by a Chroma Boost Picture engine. Additionally, it packs 24W quad stereo speakers and supports Dolby Audio. The Smart TV ships with Android TV 9 Pie and comes with support for Chromecast and Google Assistant.