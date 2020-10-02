Realme event set for October 7: Realme 7i, Realme SLED TV, and more products coming

Here's a list of everything we know so far about everything Realme is going to launch at its Leap to Next Gen event. (Image: Realme)

Realme set to launch its new set of devices and smartphone in its ‘AloT’ launch event slated to take place on October 7 at 12.30 PM in India. According to the page that went live on Realme site, the Chinese tech company is gearing up to launch the Realme 7i along with Rrealme Buds Wireless Pro and Realme Buds Air Pro, at the event. Apart from all of this, the company is also expected to launch its new Smart TV SLED 4K. The company is also rumoured to launch a new powerbank, electric toothbrush and Realme Watch S Pro. Here’s a list of everything we know so far about everything Realme is going to launch at its Leap to Next Gen event.

Realme 7i

Realme 7i is expected to come packed with Android 10 powered by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor and will sport a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Besides that, the phone will come bundled with a rear quad-camera setup with 64MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide sensor, 2MP monochrome lens and a 2MP fourth sensor. In addition, there will be a 16MP selfie camera at the front. The device will be backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast-charging.

Realme Buds Air Pro

The Realme Buds Air Pro will come with an active noise cancellation feature up to 35dB while it will have a super low latency of 94 milliseconds. With 10mm driver sets the buds will have powerful bass. They can get 100 per cent charged in an hour and can be functional for almost 25 hours in total. They will also come with IPX4 water resistance certification.

Realme Buds Wireless Pro

Realme has also confirmed that its Buds Wireless Pro will be coming with the feature of an active noise cancellation up to 35dB while it will be powered by Sony LDAC technology, Hi-Res audio and Bluetooth v5.0. In addition, the earphones are slated to come with 13.6 mm drivers which will be 21% larger and more effective than its previous generations. Along with instant connect and fast pairing feature, wireless earphones may easily get charged up to 100 per cent in 1.5 hours and can be functional for 16 hours with an activated ANC option.

Realme Smart TV SLED 4K

The main attraction of the launch event is touted to be the Realme Smart TV SLED 4K, which as per a tipster Ishan Agarwal will be priced at Rs. 69,999. The 55-inch smart TV will come with Realme’s SLED technology developed with John Rooymans, as reported by Gadgets360. Moreover, the tipster further revealed that the model is named as ‘RMV2001 SLED TV 55’ and will have low blue light certification along with vibrant colour gamut.

