Realme GT3 to debut at MWC 2023: Everything to know about the 240W-charging device

Earlier this month, Realme announced that it will unveil the Realme GT3 on February 28 without revealing much about the phone. The company also shared a photo of the device through its Twitter account, and going by that, the phone appears to be a rebadged version of the Realme GT Neo 5 which has already been launched in China. Below we’ve summarised everything we know about the device.

The Realme GT3’s main selling point will be its charging speed. In a tweet, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth said that the phone’s 240W charging technology is “about to disrupt the industry.” The brand also shared a video teaser in which it showed the device being filled up from 1 to 20 percent in just 80 seconds, 50 percent in 4 minutes, and fully charged in 9 minutes and 30 seconds.

Our 240W fast charging technology is about to disrupt the industry. Get ready to experience #SpeedtotheMax with #realmeGT3. pic.twitter.com/8i7iHZfJMS — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) February 21, 2023

The official teasers have also shown off the Realme GT3’s design. The phone has an extended camera module that occupies a larger part of the top half and houses three lenses. There’s also an RGB LED rectangle for additional flair. Text on the camera module confirms that the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

These are all the bits that have been officially confirmed. The rest of the spec sheet can be speculated based on the Realme GT Neo 5; that is if the phone is indeed its rebadged version.

The Realme GT Neo 5 comes with an AMOLED 144Hz HDR10+ display with a peak brightness of 1400 nits. The display is sized 6.74 inches and has a resolution of 1240×2772 pixels with a 20:9 ratio. The Realme GT3 will most likely feature identical specs.

The Realme GT3 will also likely feature a 50MP primary camera with OIS at the rear, joined by an 8MP ultrawide, and a 2MP microscope. For selfies, there’ll be a 16MP shooter upfront. The battery will be sized 4,600mAh with support for 240W wired charging. There’s no wireless charging, though.

The phone may measure 163.9 x 75.8 x 8.9 mm and weigh 199 g. It could offer up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Out of the box, the phone may boot into Android 13-based Realme UI 4. The phone can be unlocked with an under-display fingerprint sensor.