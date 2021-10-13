Realme GT Neo 2, Realme 4K Google TV Stick, and more launched: Price in India, features

Realme has unveiled its GT Neo 2, the company’s latest premium phone. Apart from this, it has also introduced a new Realme Brick Bluetooth Speaker, a 4K Smart Google TV Stick, Realme smartphone gaming accessories, and a new colour model of the Realme Buds Air 2. Here’s a look at everything that Realme announced today.

Realme GT Neo 2 specifications, price in India

Realme GT Neo 2 starts at Rs 31,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The top-end 12GB + 256GB storage model will cost Rs 35,999. The device will be up for sale in India on October 17.

The new device in the Realme GT Neo series ships with Android 11 out of the box. It offers a 6.62-inch Samsung E4 Display with 120Hz refresh rate, 1,300nits of peak brightness, HDR10+ support, DC dimming, and 600Hz touch sampling rate.

The Realme smartphone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G processor. The device has a “Stainless Steel Vapor Cooling Plus” system as well. It has support for up to 7GB of virtual RAM.

It has a triple camera at the back, includes a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, there is a single selfie camera. The brand has included a 5,000mAh battery inside the Realme GT Neo 2.

Realme also bundles a 65W SuperDart Charger in the box. The company is claiming that the provided charger will fully top up the phone from zero to 100 percent in 36 minutes. The new Realme GT Neo 2 comes with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

In terms of connectivity, the device supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone also includes an in-display fingerprint sensor and supports Dolby Atmos.

Realme Brick Bluetooth Speaker: India price, sale date, specs

Realme Brick Bluetooth speaker features 20W dynamic bass boost drivers, two dedicated bass radiators, a 5,200mah battery, and more. It is said to deliver 14 hours of battery life. The device is also IPX5 rated, which means it is water-resistant. It offers support for Bluetooth 5.0 and Super Low Latency with Gaming mode. The Realme Brick Bluetooth Speaker is priced at Rs 2,999 and will be up for sale on October 18.

Realme Buds Air 2 (Closer Green): India price, features

The company has also announced the green colour variant of the Realme Buds Air 2. It is equipped with a 10mm DNC driver, and supports Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and dual-mic for calls. It is said to offer 25hours of playback, 88ms super-low latency. The Realme Buds Air 2 (Closer Green) is priced at Rs 3,299 and will be up for sale on October 18.

Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick features, India price

Realme has also launched a 4K Smart Google TV Stick, which comes with Google Assistant support. So, users will be able to check weather forecasts, set reminders, and interact with smart TVs. The device also supports HDMI 2.1 and HDR10+. The streaming device also comes pre-loaded with apps like Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Google Play Games, and more.

It ships with a quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, Chromecast support, 5GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and more. The newly launched Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick is priced at Rs 3,999 in India.

Other products

Realme now also offers a Cooling Back Clip Neo, which the company claims will provide rapid cooling. It features semiconductor enhanced heat dissipation and is priced at Rs 999. It will be up for sale on October 18. The Realme Type-C SuperDart game cable has also been launched. It will be sold for Rs 599. The Realme Mobile Game Trigger is priced at Rs 699 and will be up for sale from October 18, 12:00 PM onwards on Realme’s India website.