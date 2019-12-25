Realme fitness band coming in early 2020, of course to compete with Mi Band 4

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed that the company is working on a fitness band now. Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed that the company is working on a fitness band now.

The war between Xiaomi and Realme seems to be never ending. It is very well known that Realme is leaving no stones unturned to compete with Xiaomi. Until last year, Xiaomi was the only company dominating the entry-level as well as the mid-range smartphone segment in India. But now, there’s competition from Realme. The company has captured (almost) a major chunk of the two phone segments that rival Xiaomi has been ruling for years now.

After smartphone, Realme is now said to enter the smart fitness band sector and ofcourse with the aim to take of the likes of Xiaomi. Earlier this month Realme launched its first ‘truely’ wireless earbuds in India.

In the latest episode of AskMadhav on YouTube, CEO Madhav Sheth confirmed that the company is working on a fitness band. Sheth revealed that Realme’s fitness band will release in the first half of 2020. Answering to a user query about the ‘rumoured’ Realme fitness band, Sheth said, “I can see a lot of anticipation. Don’t consider Realme just only as a smartphone brand.”

“We aim to become India’s largest tech lifestyle brand, and I respect the demand by our fans. We have got some outstanding products in our portfolio, like the Realme Buds Wireless, Realme Buds Air, and the power banks, and even Realme PaySa as a financial app. You will see many more products coming soon…. Talking about the fitness band, I will definitely say it is in the works, and you might see one in the first half of 2020,” he added. Besides the release timeline, Sheth didn’t reveal the launch date or features that will be seen in the Realme fitness band.

Regardless to say, the upcoming Realme fitness band, name unknown right now, will compete with Mi Band 4. Xiaomi launched the Mi Band 4, the most feature packed and smartest fitness band the company launched yet, earlier this year. The Mi Band 4 comes with a price tag of Rs 2,299. Considering Xiaomi’s Mi Bands have always had aggressive pricing, we can expect the same from Realme as well. The Realme fitness band is also expected to launch with a competitive price tag in India next year.

Realme strengthening its lifestyle products category

Realme started its journey in India last year with smartphones. After launching smartphones across various price segments (mostly between Rs 7,000 to Rs 35,000), Realme entered the hearable industry. The company launched several wireless earphones in the past. Taking a leap forward, Realme recently launched its first ever ‘true’ wireless earbuds called Realme Buds Air at an aggressive price of Rs 3,999. Next in the pipeline is fitness band, which Realme will launch in the first half of next year. It will be interesting to see what Realme fitness band offer and how it places itself against Mi Band 4.

