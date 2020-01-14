Realme Buds Air Neo ‘truly’ wireless earbuds in the works, could launch in India soon

Realme is working on another truly wireless earbuds called Realme Buds Air Neo. Realme is working on another truly wireless earbuds called Realme Buds Air Neo.

Realme recently launched its first truly wireless earbuds called the Realme Buds Air in India. The earbuds are available in the country at an aggressive pricing of Rs 3,999. It now appears that the Chinese tech giant is prepping to bring another pair of wireless earphones very soon in the Indian market. At the time of revealing details of its newly announced Realme UI on Monday, the company shared several screenshots and one of them revealed the coming of Realme Buds Air Neo.

The Realme Buds Air Neo could be the next truly wireless earbuds that the company will launch in the country next. One of the screenshots shared by Realme at the time of announcing its own Realme UI revealed an earbud with the name Realme Buds Air Neo. The screenshot didn’t reveal any details about the Realme Buds Air Neo except for its name. So we will need to wait for the company to provide more details about the upcoming Buds Air Neo.

Realme Buds Air Neo is the works, suggests screenshot posted by company. (Image: Realme) Realme Buds Air Neo is the works, suggests screenshot posted by company. (Image: Realme)

Now that Realme Buds Air Neo is seen connected to a phone in the screenshot it is safe to say that the earbuds are already in the works and could launch very soon. Speaking to indianexpress.com after the launch of the Realme Buds Air in December, the company India head Madhav Sheth said that Realme will bring another paid of wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation feature very soon in India.

“Looking forward to 2020, Sheth indicated that Realme plans another pair of wireless earbuds that could have active noise cancellation, similar to AirPods Pro. They will be out sometime in the first half of 2020,” Sheth said. It should be noted that the existing Realme Buds Air doesn’t support active noise cancellation outside of calls. It is possibly because of this that Realme is working on Buds Air Neo.

The Realme UI brings Dual Earphone feature, which enables users to send different audio to wired and wireless earphones. For example, with the Dual Earphone feature users will be able to use wired headphones for listening to music and at the same time use a Bluetooth headset for calls.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd