Realme Book, Realme Pad images leaked ahead of launch

Realme is soon expected to launch a laptop and a tablet, as per the teasers posted by the company. The brand has announced that it will launch its latest Realme GT 5G smartphone on June 15. We could witness the new laptop and tablet at the same launch event, as per the images leaked by Android Authority, and the new devices will be called Realme Book and Realme Pad.

It looks like Realme’s laptop will feature a design similar to Apple’s MacBook Air. It will reportedly sport an aluminium body and a big enough display with 3:2 aspect ratio. The images also suggest that the device will have speaker grilles at the bottom with holes for ventilation.

The laptop has slim bezels surrounding the display, as per the leak. The company has also added its Realme logo on the lid. It should be noted that the images are just a prototype of the Realme Book, so the final product could slightly different.

Just like the laptop, the Realme Pad could offer a design similar to an iPad. The company’s CMO Francis Wong asked users on Twitter what the upcoming Realme tablet should be called, Realme Pad or Realme Tab. The same image also includes the ‘GT’ moniker at the top hinting that the new devices could be launched alongside the Realme GT 5G smartphone.

The Realme GT is a 5G smartphone and is already available in China. The company has already confirmed that the device will be powered by Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 888 processor.