Realme might launch an affordable flagship, but no scope for stock Android

Realme has completed one year in India and it has now eight phones under its belt starting from the Realme 1 to Realme 3 Pro/Realme C2. In an interview to the GSMArena, Realme CEO talked about Android updates to the existing Realme devices, future of Realme flagships and why he does not prefer stock Android over the ColorOS.

Advertising

According to the GSMArena report, Madhav Sheth said that Realme phones will get two years of security patch and Android updates, adding that all the existing Realme devices launched up to this period will be upgraded to Android 9 Pie before the end of June. He also said that their flagship device, Realme 3 Pro, will be the first to get Android Q beta.

Watch | Realme 3 Pro review

Realme will not have stock Android

In the interview, Realme CEO ended any hope for a Realme phone running stock Android OS. He admitted that Realme has received thousands of requests for stock Android phone, but he does not look at it as the right experience.

Emphasising on the fact that most popular phones do not run stock version of the Android OS, he said that Realme is working to get closer to the stock Android experience and give users a stable OS with extra features that will come with regular security patches and updates.

Advertising

Realme might launch an affordable flagship device

In the interview, Madhav Sheth also talked about his expansion plans to Europe and 5G ready phones in the Indian market. He also mentioned that Realme will not be limited to cheaper devices, but it will focus on all the segments, starting from $100 (approx Rs 7000) phones to $300 (approx Rs 20,000) phones.

With the launch of Realme 3 Pro, the company has already touched the Rs 16,999 price mark. The phone comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor paired with Adreno 616 GPU. The Realme 2 Pro was launched with Snapdragon 660 processor with Adreno 512 GPU.

Also read | Realme 3 Pro review: Impressive performance, good camera

Sheth also talked about the possibility of a foldable Realme phone in the future. He said that they will wait for the technology to mature first. Realme will consider a foldable phone when it is practical enough for users and it will work towards it when the technology is third or fourth generations old.