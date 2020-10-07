scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, October 07, 2020
Hathras case
Live now

Realme 7i, 55-inch Smart 4K TV, Buds Pro Launch LIVE Updates: Watch livestream here

Realme 7i, Realme SLED TV, Realme Buds Pro Launch LIVE Updates: Realme is set to launch many products in the country today. Here's how to watch live stream.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 7, 2020 11:35:58 am
Realme, Realme Leap to Next Gen event, Realme Smart Cam 360-degrees, Realme Buds Wireless Pro, Realme Buds Air Pro, Realme 100W Soundbar, Realme SLED 4K TV, Realme 7i, Realme launch eventRealme Launch Event LIVE Updates (Image: Realme)

Realme 7i, Realme SLED TV, Realme Buds Pro Launch LIVE Updates: Realme is set to launch many products in the country today. The company has revealed a few of the products it is launching in India. The products include Realme 7i, Realme Smart SLED TV, Realme Buds Pro and Realme Buds Wireless Pro.

The launch event will begin at 12:30PM and you will be able to watch the event on Realme’s YouTube channel, social media handles and also on the Realme official website. Realme 7i is the part of the existing Realme 7 series that already includes Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro. You can watch the launch event live below.

The Realme Smart SLED TV will be 55-inches in size. The company has launched several Realme TVs in the past but they were cheaper and comes with 32-inch screen and 43-inch screen. This is the first 55-inch Smart Android TV that Realme is launching in the country. With the TV the company will look forward to taking on the likes of 55-inch Mi TV.

Live Blog

Realme 7i, Realme SLED TV, Realme Buds Pro Launch LIVE Updates: Realme is set to launch many products in the country today. The company has revealed a few of the products it is launching in India. The products include Realme 7i, Realme Smart SLED TV, Realme Buds Pro and Realme Buds Wireless Pro.

11:18 (IST)07 Oct 2020
How to watch Realme 7i live event

The launch event will begin at 12:30PM and you will be able to watch the event on Realme’s YouTube channel, social media handles and also on the Realme official website. Realme 7i is the part of the existing Realme 7 series that already includes Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro. You can watch the launch event live below.

Realme 7i, Realme SLED TV, Realme Buds Pro Launch LIVE Updates: The launch event will begin at 12:30PM and you will be able to watch the event on Realme's YouTube channel, social media handles and also on the Realme official website. Realme 7i is the part of the existing Realme 7 series that already includes Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro. You can watch the launch event live below. The Realme Smart SLED TV will be 55-inches in size. The company has launched several Realme TVs in the past but they were cheaper and comes with 32-inch screen and 43-inch screen. This is the first 55-inch Smart Android TV that Realme is launching in the country. With the TV the company will look forward to taking on the likes of 55-inch Mi TV.