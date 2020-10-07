Realme 7i, 55-inch Smart 4K TV, Buds Pro Launch LIVE Updates: Watch livestream here

Realme Launch Event LIVE Updates (Image: Realme)

Realme 7i, Realme SLED TV, Realme Buds Pro Launch LIVE Updates: Realme is set to launch many products in the country today. The company has revealed a few of the products it is launching in India. The products include Realme 7i, Realme Smart SLED TV, Realme Buds Pro and Realme Buds Wireless Pro.

The launch event will begin at 12:30PM and you will be able to watch the event on Realme’s YouTube channel, social media handles and also on the Realme official website. Realme 7i is the part of the existing Realme 7 series that already includes Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro. You can watch the launch event live below.

The Realme Smart SLED TV will be 55-inches in size. The company has launched several Realme TVs in the past but they were cheaper and comes with 32-inch screen and 43-inch screen. This is the first 55-inch Smart Android TV that Realme is launching in the country. With the TV the company will look forward to taking on the likes of 55-inch Mi TV.