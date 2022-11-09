Realme 10 4G goes official: Here’s what’s new

Realme has launched its Realme 10 4G, a successor to last year’s Realme 9 series. The 4G-only phone is a budget device with a thin and light build, and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor. Here’s everything you need to know about it, including specifications, pricing, and other details.

Realme 10 4G: Features and specifications

The Realme 10 4G is powered by the 6nm MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, assisted by the Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The chip comes with an octa-core config, divided into 2x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 cores and 6x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 cores. Its AMOLED display is sized 6.4-inches and has an FHD+ resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. The panel sports 98% of the NTSC colour gamut and is protected by Gorilla Glass 5.

The Realme 10 4G features a thin and light design The Realme 10 4G features a thin and light design

For photography, there’s a 50MP snapper at the rear with an f/1.8 lens and a 77° field of view. The primary lens is supported by a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, you get a 16MP sensor with an f/2.5 aperture.

Meanwhile, the battery is sized 5,000mAh and offers 33W charging, with Realme claiming 50% charge in 28 minutes.

Realme 10 4G: Price, variants, and availability

As of now, the Realme 10 4G will only be selling in Indonesia starting November 10, and there’s no official information on when it will launch in India. But going by past patterns, it shouldn’t take long.

There are four variants in all – 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM for $229 (around Rs. 18,600), 4GB RAM + 128GB ROM for $249 (around Rs. 20,400), 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM for $269 (around Rs. 21,800), and 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM for $299 (around Rs. 24,300). Colour options are Clash White and Rush Black colour.