Sunday, Dec 04, 2022

RealityScan 3D scanning app explained: Create 3D models using iPhone/iPad

RealityScan app will let you create 3D models on Apple iPhones and iPads and the app will soon be available for Android devices.

RealityScan is currently available for Apple iPhones and iPads.

RealityScan is a free-to-use app that can turn a regular photo into a 3D model from Epic Games and Quixel. The app is currently in a limited beta testing phase, allowing users to create 3D models using an iPhone or an iPad.

Do note that, EpicGames is no longer accepting any new beta testers. According to the official website, RealityScan will allow users to create realistic 3D models using photogrammetry software, which can be uploaded to platforms like Sketchfab, a well-known 3D modelling platform that allows users to share and sell these models.

Create 3D models using the RealityScan app

Once you apply for the beta testing, you can install the RealityScan 3D app on an iPhone or an iPad. You can download it from the Apple Testflight app, open the RealityScan app and scan the subject by following onscreen instructions.

Once you are done with scanning, the app will do all the magic to convert the subject into a 3D model. As of now, the availability of RealityScan is limited to 10,000 users, which is currently full, and no longer accepting new beta testers.

EpicGames has mentioned that the app will soon be available for everyone as a part of early access. Again, at first, the availability will be limited to Apple devices, and the same will be made available for Android smartphones and tablets in the coming months.

