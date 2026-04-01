RBI’s new digital payment rules kick in from April 1: What changes for UPI, cards and wallets

RBI’s new rules mandate stronger multi-factor authentication for safer digital payments across platforms. (Image for representation: FreePik)

Starting April 1, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has rolled out stricter digital payment rules aimed at improving security and reducing fraud across digital payments.

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Under the new framework, all digital transactions must be authenticated using at least two independent factors. This means one-time passwords (OTPs) alone will no longer be sufficient, and users will need an additional verification step such as a PIN, password, biometric authentication or secure token.

The RBI has also introduced a risk-based authentication system. Routine or low-value transactions from trusted devices may remain quick, while higher-value payments or transactions from new devices could require additional verification layers.