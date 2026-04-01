RBI’s new digital payment rules kick in from April 1: What changes for UPI, cards and wallets

RBI’s new digital payment rules from April 1 introduce stricter authentication and risk-based checks across digital payments, aiming to curb fraud while keeping everyday transactions seamless.

By: Tech Desk
2 min readUpdated: Apr 2, 2026 03:02 PM IST
RBI’s new rules mandate stronger multi-factor authentication for safer digital payments across platforms.RBI’s new rules mandate stronger multi-factor authentication for safer digital payments across platforms. (Image for representation: FreePik)
Make us preferred source on Google

Starting April 1, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has rolled out stricter digital payment rules aimed at improving security and reducing fraud across digital payments.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Under the new framework, all digital transactions must be authenticated using at least two independent factors. This means one-time passwords (OTPs) alone will no longer be sufficient, and users will need an additional verification step such as a PIN, password, biometric authentication or secure token.

The RBI has also introduced a risk-based authentication system. Routine or low-value transactions from trusted devices may remain quick, while higher-value payments or transactions from new devices could require additional verification layers.

Also Read | As Google teases a screenless fitness wearable, Whoop reaches $10 billion valuation

The move comes amid rising concerns around OTP-related frauds such as phishing and SIM swap scams, with the central bank pushing for stronger safeguards.

In addition, banks and payment platforms will face stricter accountability. If fraud occurs due to system lapses, they may be required to compensate users and ensure faster resolution of complaints.

Additionally, some operational changes have also been introduced in the UPI ecosystem, including limits on balance checks and revised timings for auto-debit transactions to reduce system load.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Apr 05: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments