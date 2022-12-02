scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 02, 2022

Rapper Kanye West no longer plans to buy social media platform Parler

Parlement Technologies and Ye had announced plans for the deal in October. At the time the company said it expected the deal to close during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Parler, Parler deal, Parler KanyeParler and American rapper Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, have agreed to terminate the intent of the sale of Parler. (Image credit: AP)

The parent company of social media platform Parler and American rapper Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, have agreed to terminate the intent of the sale of Parler, according to a statement from Parlement Technologies on Thursday.

“This decision was made in the interest of both parties in mid-November,” the company said in a statement. “Parler will continue to pursue future opportunities for growth and the evolution of the platform for our vibrant community.”

Parlement Technologies and Ye had announced plans for the deal in October. At the time the company said it expected the deal to close during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Ye has been criticised in recent months for making anti-Semitic remarks. On November 22 he dined with former US President Donald Trump at Trump’s private club in Florida along with Nick Fuentes, a prominent white supremacist.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Baijayant Jay Panda: ‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP altern...Premium
Baijayant Jay Panda: ‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP altern...
Insurance law review on cards to push for ‘efficient use of resources’Premium
Insurance law review on cards to push for ‘efficient use of resources’
LIC bets on Adani: Over 2 years, steadily increases holding in its group ...Premium
LIC bets on Adani: Over 2 years, steadily increases holding in its group ...
How the e-rupee will workPremium
How the e-rupee will work

In September, Ye terminated his partnership with apparel retailer Gap Inc. German sporting goods maker Adidas terminated its partnership with Ye in October.

Parler, which launched in 2018, has been reinstated on Google and Apple Inc’s app stores after being removed following the US Capitol riots in January 2021. Parler is one of several social media platforms, including Gettr, Gab and Truth Social, that have positioned themselves as free-speech alternatives to Twitter Inc prior to its new ownership under billionaire Elon Musk.

First published on: 02-12-2022 at 08:21:20 am
Next Story

Do you struggle with low self-worth? These could be the possible reasons

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Dec 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close