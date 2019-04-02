Rajan Anandan quits Google

Rajan Anandan has on Tuesday stepped down as the Vice President of Google South East Asia and India.

Google’s country director for sales Vikas Agnihotri will take on Rajan’s responsibilities in the interim before the company finds a new managing director to succeed Rajan, reported Reuters.

Anandan served the company a little more than eight years and will leave it at the end of April, Google Asia Pacific President Scott Beaumont told Reuters. Anandan was earlier the MD of Microsoft India till 2010 and is also a member of the Indian Angel network.

(With inputs from Reuters)