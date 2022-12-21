Quora’s new product will have AI answering your queries, much like ChatGPT

Quora CEO Adam D’Angelo on Wednesday announced a new product that will let users ask questions, get instant answers, and have back-and-forth dialogue with AI. Called Poe (an acronym for Platform for Open Exploration), the product is currently available as a beta app for iOS and iPadOS devices.

“Poe will initially be available on iOS, and it will be invite-only until we work out scalability, get feedback from beta testers, and address any other issues that come up. After we get through this phase, we will open up to everyone and add support for all platforms,” D’Angelo said.

Details about how Poe works are scarce right now but based on the available screenshots, the AI seems to operate very similarly to ChatGPT – an immensely popular chatbot built on top of OpenAI’s GPT-3.5, which is a machine learning model trained using data on the internet to generate text. Much like ChatGPT, you can get Poe to play trivia with you as well.

If you wish to try out the app, you’ll have to join a waiting list. You can do so through the link in the tweet below.

Formal announcement here including link to join the waiting list: https://t.co/6FsPvOebLr — Adam D’Angelo (@adamdangelo) December 20, 2022

It remains to be seen if Poe has addressed ChatGPT’s biggest shortcoming – misinformation. Despite its prowess in generating very human-like responses, ChatGPT can sometimes generate alarmingly convincing responses and articles filled with misinformation. Quora will obviously have to be a lot more careful than ChatGPT in this regard considering it’s a question-and-answer website where many get a lot of their information from.