Running out of storage? 5 quick ways to free up space on your phone

Smartphones have evolved over the years and are no longer mere tools of communication. Today, they host a plethora of applications and store photos, videos, documents, and more. Even though smartphone brands have increased storage capacity, rapidly depleting memory remains a persistent issue.
Increased smartphone usage leads to faster storage depletion, which affects device performance. Frequent ‘storage full’ alerts have become the norm. A lack of storage not only slows down the device but also disrupts everyday functions such as installing updates, downloading files, or capturing new photos and videos.
There is no need to take drastic measures like deleting important files, as there are smarter strategies to manage space efficiently. Consistent storage management improves performance and extends usability.
Here are five easy ways to help free up storage and keep your phone running smoothly:
To begin with, users often have multiple apps that are rarely used. Over time, these apps occupy valuable storage and can slow down the device. Therefore, it is advisable to review installed apps regularly and remove those that are no longer needed. Not only does this free up space, but it also improves overall performance.
Apps tend to accumulate cache data over time to improve the speed and performance. However, this temporary data ends up consuming a significant amount of storage. For heavy apps like Instagram and Google Chrome, clearing cache can make the phone more secure and free up storage space without deleting any important data.
Downloaded images, documents, and videos often go unnoticed after use. In addition to that, duplicate files can build up gradually and consume unnecessary space. Using file management tools or apps like Files by Google helps identify and remove unnecessary or duplicate content.
Media files are often the biggest storage consumers. Instead of keeping everything on the device, users can back up their files to cloud services such as Google Photos or Apple iCloud. Once backed up, local copies can be safely deleted to create more space and ensure the memories are securely stored.
Finally, messaging apps like WhatsApp often store a large amount of media, including forwarded images, videos, and GIFs. Although these files may seem harmless, they can quickly take up significant storage. Therefore, regularly clearing unnecessary WhatsApp media can make a noticeable difference. Turning off auto-download in WhatsApp is also an efficient way to ensure that unnecessary files are not downloaded.
Ultimately, managing smartphone storage is less about drastic clean-ups and more about consistent, mindful habits. Regularly clearing unnecessary files, using cloud services, and optimising app usage can go a long way. With a few simple steps, you can ensure smoother performance, avoid disruptions, and make the most of their device over time.
(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)