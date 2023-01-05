scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

Qualcomm’s ‘Snapdragon Satellite’ feature to bring satellite connectivity on premium smartphones

Qualcomm's 'Snapdragon Satellite' might be limited to devices powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

Snapdragon Satellite, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2Snapdragon Satellite is the world's first satellite based two-way messaging solution. (Image Source: Qualcomm)
Qualcomm announced that it is working on a new satellite-based messaging solution called ‘Snapdragon Satellite’. Available for phones powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, it is the world’s first satellite-based two-way messaging solution.

Powered by the Snapdragon 5G Modem-RF system, the new feature will use Iridium’s L-band spectrum for both uplink and downlink on smartphones. Qualcomm says emergency messaging will be available in select regions sometime in the second half of 2023.

Snapdragon Satellite will also offer global coverage with people able to the two-way messaging system for emergency use, sending SMS and other messaging applications without having to worry about mobile network coverage.

Apart from phones, it can also be used on laptops, tablets, IoT devices and vehicles. It looks like the known smartwatch maker Garmin has also collaborated with Qualcomm to bring satellite connectivity to their product.

Few months ago, rumour had it that the Samsung Galaxy S23 series will also feature satellite connectivity and has apparently partnered up with Iridium, the same company which Qualcomm is working with.

First published on: 05-01-2023 at 20:01 IST
