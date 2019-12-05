Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 will make 200MP cameras on phones a reality

Qualcomm reveals details of Snapdragon 865, 765 processors (Image Source: Hansa Verma) Qualcomm reveals details of Snapdragon 865, 765 processors (Image Source: Hansa Verma)

The 108MP camera was much talked about in 2019 with Xiaomi implementing it on the Mi CC9 Pro or Mi Note 10. It is also reported that Samsung will add the 108MP camera on its flagship S11 series in 2020. But it looks like 108MP cameras could soon be outdone by 200MP cameras on mpbiles, thanks to Qualcomm’s latest chipset which brings support for this.

The flagship Snapdragon 865, which was announced at the company’s annual Snapdragon Summit in Maui, Hawaii reveals that the processor will bring support for this kind of a camera and adding to overall megapixel war.

Smartphone cameras these days have gone big on the megapixel count with the 48MP camera now easily available on most mid-range budget phones as well such as the Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme 5 Pro, etc. Then we saw smartphone makers jump to the 64MP camera with budget phones like Redmi Note 8 Pro, the Realme XT, etc.

But it looks like 2020 will head in an entirely different direction where even flagships like the S11 are expected to sport the 108MP sensor. While the 200MP camera sensor is yet to be announced for smartphones, it won’t be surprising to see phones sport this kind of high megapixel count given Qualcomm’s new chipsets are bringing in such support via their ISP or Image Signal Processor.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 full details

The Snapdragon 865 processor comes with Spectra 480 ISP that will let supports up to 200-megapixel cameras, dual 25-megapixel cameras, and a single 64-megapixel camera. The Spectra 480 ISP will also allow users to record videos at 8K resolution at 30 frames per second (FPS), 4K videos at 120fps, 720p slow-motion videos at 960fps and 4K HDR with portrait mode.

The Spectra 480 ISP also includes features like Dolby Vision and HDR10. The maximum storage capacity offered by the new Snapdragon 800 series processor will be 512GB, says Qualcomm.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor is based on a 7nm process node and features Adreno 650 graphics, four ARM Cortex-A77 performance cores. Out of the four cores three Kryo 585 cores clock at up to 2.4GHz, while the fourth Kryo 585 core works at up to 2.84GHz.

Qualcomm says that the Kryo 585 ARM Cortex-A55 efficiency cores offer a maximum clock speed of 1.8Hz. The chipmaker claims that CPU and GPU of Snapdragon 865 offer almost 25 per cent better performance when compared to previous generation Snapdragon chipsets like SD855.

The Snapdragon 865 processor supports up to 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM at 2133MHz and LPDDR5 RAM at 2750MHz. It must be noted that the chipset requires the external Snapdragon X55 5G modem for mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G network support. Qualcomm claims that the Snapdragon X55 modem is capable of offering download speeds of up to 7.5Gbps and upload speeds of 3Gbps on 5G networks.

Smartphones with Snapdragon 865 chipset can support up to 4K resolution at 60GHz, Quad HD+ resolution with 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10 and HDR10+. As far as the connectivity is concerned, the Snapdragon 865 processor provides Wi-Fi 6 with the highest speed of up to 1.744Gbps, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, dual-frequency GPS, USB-C and more.

The new Snapdragon 800 series chipset comes with some biometric recognition features related to fingerprint (3D Sonic Sensor), iris, voice, as well as face. It comes with 5th generation AI engine as well.

Qualcomm claims all smartphones with Snapdragon 865 processor will be capable of offering desktop-grade gaming experience to the users thanks to Snapdragon Elite Gaming features. Finally, it comes with support for Quick Charge 4+and Quick Charge AI charging capabilities.

Snapdragon 765 series complete details

The Snapdragon 765G is a 7nm octa-core processor, and both this and the 765G (gaming variant) come with Adreno GPU and deliver 38 percent improved performance compared to the previous generation Snapdragon 730 series chipset, which should result in a better gaming performance.

Both the Snapdragon 765 and 765G are integrated with X52 5G modem. The new chipsets promise to deliver 3.7Gbps 5G download speeds and 1.6Gbps 5G upload speeds over sub-6GHz and mmWave and thus they are both 5G ready.

The chipset comes with Spectra 355 ISP that supports single camera of up to 192-megapixel, single-camera of 36-megapixel and 22-megapixel dual cameras with zero shutter lag. The chipset also supports 720p slow-motion video shooting capabilities at 480 fps.

The Snapdragon 765G comes with a 5th generation AI engine as well and support for Quick Charge 4+ and Quick Charge AI technologies. It also comes with some biometric recognition scanning features like fingerprint, iris, voice and face scanning. It will come with dual-band GPS, Wi-Fi-6, Bluetooth 5.0 and USB-C.

Phones with these new chipsets coming on 2020

Qualcomm has partnered with several smartphone manufacturers like Xiaomi, Nokia, Realme, and others to bring phones powering Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 765 chipsets. Xiaomi has confirmed that Redmi K30 that will launch on December 10 in China will be powered by Snapdragon 765G processor. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has also confirmed that the Mi 10 will be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 865 processor. The Xiaomi Mi 10 will launch in the first quarter of 2020.

