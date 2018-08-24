Qualcomm’s next-gen flagship Snapdragon 7nm processors will be 5G ready

Qualcomm’s next-gen flagship mobile platform will be based on the 7nm process node, which is compatible with Qualcomm Snapdragon X50 5G modem. Qualcomm’s next-gen flagship mobile platform will be based on the 7nm process node, which is compatible with Qualcomm Snapdragon X50 5G modem.

5G smartphones are not far from reality, thanks to global chipset-maker Qualcomm. The company president Cristiano Amon has announced that Qualcomm is planning to bring the 5G connectivity to next generation of smartphones. This mobile platform will be based on the 7nm process node, which is compatible with Qualcomm Snapdragon X50 5G modem. It also expected to be the world’s first 5G-capable mobile platform targeting premium smartphones and other mobile devices.

Qualcomm said that samples of its unnamed mobile platform are under testing at select OEMs that are manufacturing next-generation consumer devices. This is also expected to enhance the consumer experience as telecoms manage to come up with 5G services later this year and starting 2019.

“We are very pleased to be working with OEMs, operators, infrastructure vendors, and standards bodies across the world, and are on track to help launch the first 5G mobile hotspots by the end of 2018, and smartphones using our next-generation mobile platform in the first half of 2019,” the Qualcomm President said.

Qualcomm further explained that this flagship mobile platform with support for 5G connectivity will have more artificial intelligence (AI) related applications to deliver, along with good battery life and performance. Qualcomm will announce full details sometime in the fourth quarter this year.

Recently, there was a report that Qualcomm’s next-gen mobile processor will feature a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) similar to Huawei’s HiSilicon Kirin 970 chipset. NPU handles all AI and machine learning functions. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset will reportedly be built upon TSMC’s 7nm manufacturing process node.

The 7nm process leads to compact SoCs, resulting in high performance and more power efficiency.

