Qualcomm’s new X65 modem gives sneak-peek into 2021’s flagship 5G smartphones

The X65 modem will launch in flagship smartphones sometime in late 2021.

Qualcomm has announced a new 5G modem, the Snapdragon X65. The modem offers theoretical top speeds of 10 gigabits per second, making it faster than the X60. The X65 modem will launch in flagship smartphones sometime in late 2021.

“Snapdragon X65 is the company’s biggest leap in 5G solutions since the commercialization of its first modem-RF system, the company said in a statement.

The fourth-generation 5G modem-to-antenna solution will support spectrum aggregation across all key 5G bands and combinations, including millimeter-wave (mmWave), sub-6 GHz using frequency division duplex (FDD), and time division duplex (TDD). Paired with the X65 is Qualcomm’s new 545 mmWave antenna module, which the company says supports higher transmit power as well as support for all global mmWave frequencies.

The San Diego-based chipset giant said its latest 5G modem-to-antenna solution can deliver up to 10 gigabits per second download speeds. Qualcomm emphasized that “tight modem-RF integration” and “advanced modem-RF technologies” will help OEMs deliver superior data speeds, coverage, call quality and support for all-day battery life in a sleek form. When the smartphones with the Snapdragon X65 5G modem launch, Qualcomm claims users can expect low-latency, fiber-like browsing speeds, immersive 360-degree video, and more.

The fifth-generation of mobile communication system, or 5G is the biggest buzzword in the tech landscape right now. The new cellular technology offers faster speeds and lower latencies. However, 5G speeds are particularly slow in many parts of the world. In fact, in some countries including India, 5G has not yet become available to the public. The government expects that the roll-out of 5G services will begin in early-2022. Despite that, smartphone companies are flooding the market with 5G-ready phones.