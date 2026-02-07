Qualcomm’s 2nm breakthrough puts India at the centre of global chip design

The semiconductor design was showcased at Qualcomm’s Bengaluru facility during a visit by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

By: Tech Desk
2 min readFeb 7, 2026 08:23 PM IST
The design was showcased at Qualcomm’s Bengaluru facility during a visit by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. (Image: reuters)The design was showcased at Qualcomm’s Bengaluru facility during a visit by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. (Image: reuters)
The release of Qualcomm Technologies’ cutting-edge semiconductor design, which uses 2nm technology, on Saturday marks a significant turning point in the company’s global engineering journey.

The development also highlights the importance of India in the semiconductor industry, as the country now hosts Qualcomm’s largest engineering workforce outside the United States.

A key moment for India’s semiconductor ambitions

The design was showcased at Qualcomm’s Bengaluru facility during a visit by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

“Milestones like this demonstrate how far India’s design ecosystem has come and align strongly with our vision of building a globally competitive semiconductor industry,” Vaishnaw said during his visit.

Over 2 decades of engineering investment

Indian engineering teams of Qualcomm contribute to several stages of semiconductor development, including design implementation, validation, system integration, and AI optimisation. The work carried out in India supports platforms and products that are used by billions of people worldwide.

“This achievement is a testament to the strength and depth of our engineering teams in India,” said Srini Maddali, Senior Vice President, Engineering, Qualcomm India Private Limited.

“India continues to be an integral part of our global engineering roadmap,” he added.

Senior Qualcomm officials say India is now central to the company’s long-term innovation strategy, particularly as technologies like AI and intelligent connectivity reshape industries.

“This milestone reflects over two decades of Qualcomm’s commitment to India,” said Savi Soin, President, Qualcomm India. “India today plays a key role in how we support the design, development, and delivery of next-generation technologies for the world,” Soin further said.

 

