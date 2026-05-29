Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon C chip for affordable AI laptops

Qualcomm has introduced the new Snapdragon C platform, a processor designed specifically for affordable entry-level laptops aimed at students, families, and small businesses.
Announced on May 28, the Snapdragon C platform is built to power laptops priced from around $300 and above, while focusing heavily on battery efficiency, portability, and AI-assisted everyday computing.
According to Qualcomm, the new chip is designed to handle common daily tasks such as web browsing, video streaming, productivity applications, and video calls while maintaining cool and quiet laptop designs.
One of the key features of Snapdragon C is its focus on power efficiency. Qualcomm says the processor is engineered to deliver all-day battery life in lightweight laptops without sacrificing responsiveness for routine workloads.
The platform also includes an integrated neural processing unit (NPU), allowing entry-tier devices to support AI-powered features increasingly becoming common in modern PCs.
Qualcomm says Snapdragon C expands access to AI computing by bringing these capabilities to more affordable laptops rather than limiting them to premium devices.
The company says laptops powered by Snapdragon C are being developed by major PC manufacturers including Acer, HP, and Lenovo.
Kedar Kondap, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Compute and Gaming at Qualcomm Technologies, said the company is targeting consumers and businesses looking for affordable devices that still offer modern computing experiences.
The launch also reflects Qualcomm’s broader push into the Windows PC market as Arm-based processors continue expanding beyond smartphones into laptops and AI PCs.
Devices powered by Snapdragon C are expected to launch later this year.