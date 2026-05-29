Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon C chip for affordable AI laptops

Qualcomm says laptops powered by Snapdragon C will arrive later this year from brands including Acer, HP, and Lenovo. (Image: Qualcomm)

Qualcomm has introduced the new Snapdragon C platform, a processor designed specifically for affordable entry-level laptops aimed at students, families, and small businesses.

Announced on May 28, the Snapdragon C platform is built to power laptops priced from around $300 and above, while focusing heavily on battery efficiency, portability, and AI-assisted everyday computing.

According to Qualcomm, the new chip is designed to handle common daily tasks such as web browsing, video streaming, productivity applications, and video calls while maintaining cool and quiet laptop designs.

One of the key features of Snapdragon C is its focus on power efficiency. Qualcomm says the processor is engineered to deliver all-day battery life in lightweight laptops without sacrificing responsiveness for routine workloads.