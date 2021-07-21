Qualcomm to produce new Snapdragon Wear chipsets for smartwatches

Google announced the integration of its Wear OS platform with Samsung’s Tizen OS back at Google I/O this year in May. The new Wear platform will be replacing WearOS on smartwatches from major brands like Fossil, Garmin and Samsung itself moving forward. Now, Qualcomm has made hardware announcements that will power new Wear-based watches.

The US-based chipset manufacturer recently revealed its plans to revamp its investments in wearable technologies and chipsets. The company plans to roll out new Snapdragon Wear chipsets over the next year.

“Our Snapdragon Wear platforms are driving the industry, powering smartwatches for kids, seniors, and adults and smart trackers for pets and accessories,” Pankaj Kedia, senior director & global head, smart wearables, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. said.

“We are significantly growing our investments in leading edge ground-up silicon, platforms, and technologies and plan to roll out new Snapdragon Wear platforms across segments over the next year to meet our long-term vision,” Kedia added.

Qualcomm announces Wearable Ecosystem Accelerator

Qualcomm also announced its Wearable Ecosystem Accelerator program, through which the company aims to help manufacturers speed up the development and commercialization of new wearable products.

The program will comprise device manufacturers (ODMs), service providers, platform players, independent hardware and software vendors (IHVs and ISVs), and system integrators, who will join hands with OEMs to develop new products.

“Qualcomm Technologies is actively collaborating with its customers and partners with the aim of meeting the ever-changing needs of the consumers,” Kedia added. The Qualcomm Wearables Ecosystem Accelerator Program is part of the Qualcomm® Advantage Network and is open to companies developing solutions based on the Snapdragon Wear platforms. The inaugural Qualcomm Wearables Ecosystem Summit will be held in Fall 2021.