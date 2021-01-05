Qualcomm to MediaTek: Here are all the smartphone processors, which support 5G

With the recent launch of the Snapdragon 480 chipset, Qualcomm can bring 5G capabilities to budget-oriented phones. (Image Source: Qualcomm)

With the launch of the Snapdragon 480 chipset, Qualcomm is now in the race of bringing affordable 5G-enabled chipsets to the masses. In 2020, there were plenty of processors which were launched with 5G capabilities and the trend is expected to continue in 2021. If you are in the market looking for a new 5G-enabled phone, check out all the processors launched with 5G capabilities so far. These include chipsets from Qualcomm, MediaTek, Apple, Samsung and Huawei.

Qualcomm’s 5G-ready processors

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 is used in phones like the Xiaomi Mi 11. (Image Source: Qualcomm) The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 is used in phones like the Xiaomi Mi 11. (Image Source: Qualcomm)

Qualcomm started producing integrated 5G-enabled chipsets with the Snapdragon 865 in its flagship line and the Snapdragon 765 in the upper midrange series. As of now, the following chipsets by Qualcomm support 5G. In the budget line, we have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 that was recently launched.

Moving to the mid-range series, we have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G processor. There is also the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 and 765G chipsets, and the subsequent Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 and 750G. For flagship phones with higher performance, Qualcomm has the Snapdragon 865, Snapdragon 865+ and the recently launched Snapdragon 888 chipset.

MediaTek’s 5G-ready processors

The MediaTek Dimensity series is the brand’s 5G-oriented range of processors. (Image Source: MediaTek) The MediaTek Dimensity series is the brand’s 5G-oriented range of processors. (Image Source: MediaTek)

Mediatek began making chipsets with integrated 5G modems with the Dimensity 1000 series. This consists of the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 and 1000+. The powerful Dimensity 1000 series was used on some flagship devices. However, for bringing 5G to mid-range devices, MediaTek launched the Dimensity 700 series and 800 series. Now, these have expanded to the MediaTek Dimensity 700, 720, 800, 800U and the Dimensity 820.

Apple’s 5G-ready processors

The Apple iPhone 12 series is the only range of devices by the US-based brand that offer 5G capability, equipped with the new A14 Bionic chipset. (Image Source: Apple) The Apple iPhone 12 series is the only range of devices by the US-based brand that offer 5G capability, equipped with the new A14 Bionic chipset. (Image Source: Apple)

Apple only added 5G with the iPhone 12 series. This comprises of the Apple iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The Apple iPhone 12 series is powered by the Apple A14 Bionic chipset, which is 5G capable.

Samsung’s 5G-ready processors

The Samsung Exynos 990 5G chipset powered the Galaxy S20 series (Image Source: Samsung) The Samsung Exynos 990 5G chipset powered the Galaxy S20 series (Image Source: Samsung)

Samsung also has a bunch of 5G-enabled processors for its flagship devices. The Korean brand, however, is also known to use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processors on its flagship devices in certain regions like the USA. The brand started supporting 5g with the Exynos 9820, which powered the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G. It then launched the Samsung Exynos 9825 which powered the Galaxy Note 10.

Starting with the Galaxy S20 series, Samsung began implementing the new Exynos 990 chipsets which were also 5G-capable. This chipset was also used in the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 series is, however, expected to be powered by the new 5G-enabled Exynos 2100 chipset.

Huawei’s 5G-ready processors

Huawei is known to use its own HiSilicon Kirin series of chipsets on its flagship 5G-ready devices. The first chipset by the brand to support the next-gen network was the HiSilicon Kirin 980. While the first Kirin 980 did not support 5G networks, Huawei released an updated version of the chipset later, which was paired with the Balong 5000 Modem, now supporting 5G networks.

Huawei now also manufactures the HiSilicon Kirin 990 chipset, a successor to the 980, which was used in phones like the P40 series. The brand introduced the HiSilicon Kirin 9000 which was used in the Mate 40 series, Huawei’s latest flagship device as of 2020.