Qualcomm surges on report of OpenAI tie-up for AI smartphone processors

The design was showcased at Qualcomm’s Bengaluru facility during a visit by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. (Image: reuters)

Qualcomm shares jumped 13% in premarket trading on Monday after an analyst said OpenAI was working with the chip designer and Taiwan’s MediaTek to develop smartphone processors.

Qualcomm and MediaTek are co-development partners for an AI-first smartphone that the ChatGPT creator is planning, with mass production likely in 2028, TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a post on social ⁠media ​platform X.

China’s Luxshare, an Apple supplier, is the exclusive system design and manufacturing partner for the device, according to Kuo, who is based in Taiwan and known for his accurate predictions on ​Apple’s products.

The ​companies did not immediately respond to ⁠requests for comment.