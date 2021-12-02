Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3, Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 announced: All you need to know

Qualcomm revealed two new chipsets on the second day of its ongoing annual Snapdragon Tech Summit in Hawaii. While yesterday the company revealed the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 for smartphones, today’s two new chipsets, the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 and the Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3, are aimed at Windows-on-ARM laptops.

Qualcomm has also revealed that Windows 11-based laptops powered by the two new chipsets will begin launching in the first half of 2022. Here’s all you need to know about the two new chips.

Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3

The first of the two is the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3, a high-end chip that is based on the 5nm process. Qualcomm has not revealed further details on the same, so at the moment we don’t know what CPU cores are underneath the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3.

However, the 5nm process is an improvement over the previous two iterations of the chip, which were based on the 7nm process. The new chip now also offers a massive 85 per cent multi-core performance boost as well as a 60 per cent boost in GPU performance. The Gen 3 also offers over 29 TOPS ­(Tera Operations per Second), thrice the level of performance over its predecessors.

Qualcomm says the new chip can be used in fanless designs, just like the older chips in the series, however, the performance is much more efficient with the Gen 3. The US-based chipmaker has also claimed multi-day battery life on laptops with the new chipset.

The Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 will be available with the X65 5G modem, the X55 5G modem, or the X62 5G modem, while locally the chip will support both WiFi 6 and WiFi 6E connectivity. Other features include AI-accelerated echo cancellation, noise suppression and support for multiple cameras in use simultaneously.

Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3

The second chip is the Snapdragon 7cx Gen 3, an affordable offering that is based on the 6nm process and offers significantly more performance than the 7c Gen 2, which was built on the 8nm process. This translates to 60 per cent faster CPU and 70 per cent faster GPU.

The affordable chip also now supports 5G connectivity, thanks to the X53 5G modem which can deliver downlink speeds of up to 3.7 Gbps. There is also support for WiFi 6E.