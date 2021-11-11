Qualcomm Snapdragon 898: Here’s everything we know so far

Qualcomm is set to host its annual Tech Summit between November 30 and December 2 this year. Among other announcements, the chipset-maker is expected to announce the new Snapdragon 898 chipset, set to be its most powerful flagship processor so far. Here’s everything we know about the Snapdragon 898 so far.

The 898 will succeed last year’s Snapdragon 888 and is expected to improve general and graphical performance. Tech companies are known to drop their most important announcements on the first day of multi-day events, pointing to a November 30 announcement for the Snapdragon 898.

Also Read | Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit 2021 dates revealed: Snapdragon 898 expected

While Qualcomm hasn’t revealed much about the chipset so far, we have a few leaks that suggest that the new chip could feature the model number SM8450. It is also expected to sport a prime AMR Cortex-X2 CPU core clocking at 3.0GHz, accompanied by three Cortex-A710 mid-cores clocked at 2.5GHz.

There are also four efficiency-focused Cortex-A510 cores clocked at 1.79GHz. A leak by tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) also suggests that the chip gets a single-core score of 1200 and a multi-core score of 3900 on Geekbench. Check it out below.

Snapdragon898 Geekbench5

1200/3900 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 5, 2021

This chip is also expected to feature the Adreno 730 GPU, which could offer 20 per cent better performance than the Adreno 660 thanks to architectural improvements and Samsung’s new 4nm process. An X65 5G modem is also expected.

Which phones could sport the Snapdragon 898?

Smartphones that will be powered by the Snapdragon 898 are expected to start launching from H1 2022. However, leaks indicated around that the Xiaomi 12 could launch with the chip before the end of the year. If that is true, it will be the first phone to run on the new chip.

Other phone makers are expected to follow soon and phones like the OnePlus 10 Pro and Motorola Edge X are expected to run the chip too. Samsung is also expected to launch its Galaxy S22 series early in 2022 and will use the new chip in its US variant. Other phones by brands like Oppo, Vivo, and Realme with the new chip are expected to launch in 2022 as well.