Qualcomm announces the Snapdragon 888 Plus with speed improvements

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus succeeds and improves over last year's Snapdragon 888 chip. (Image Source: Qualcomm)

Qualcomm just launched the new flagship Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset. The new 800-series chip succeeds the Snapdragon 888 and is now the manufacturer’s most powerful processor, set to be used in upcoming flagship phones. New features on the 888 Plus include a 3GHz prime CPU core, improved AI Engine and more.

Snapdragon 888 Plus: What’s new

The new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus comes with a 64-bit Qualcomm Kryo 680 CPU with a clock speed of 3GHz. There is the Adreno 660 GPU as well as a Hexagon 780, 32 TOPS AI engine. For 5G connectivity, the chipset features an in-built Snapdragon X60 5G Modem-RF with global 5G multi-SIM support and speeds of up to 7.5Gbps (download) and 3Gbps (upload).

The 5nm architecture chipset also comes with FastConnect 6900 and supports Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 5, Wi-Fi 802.11/a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.2 and USB 3.1. It can support up to 4K display outputs at 60 frames per second and QHD+ resolution output at 144 Hz.

Improved over the Snapdragon 888

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus is a lot like last year’s Snapdragon 888, except for the main clock speed which has now been boosted up to 3GHz from 2.995Ghz. The newer sixth-gen Qualcomm Hexagon 780 AI processor also now delivers faster speeds of up to 32 TOPS (Tera Operations Per Second) compared to 26 TOPS on the older 888.

The rest of the chipset is largely the same, including the same Adreno 660 GPU that was also present on the Snapdragon 888.

The Snapdragon 888 Plus will soon be seen on flagship phones by many brands. Companies including Asus, Motorola, Xiaomi and Vivo have confirmed the presence of the 888 Plus chip on their upcoming flagship phones, which are expected to launch as early as the third quarter of 2021.