Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 specifications leaked ahead of Dec 3 launch

Qualcomm will hold its 2019 Snapdragon Tech Summit in the first week of December, where it is expected to unveil Snapdragon 865, which is the successor to Snapdragon 855. Ahead of the official launch, the specifications of the Snapdragon 865 have been leaked on Chinese social networking site Weibo.

The last flagship chipset, Snapdragon 855 was showcased at the same event last year, which takes place in Maui, Hawaii. This year, the Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit will be held from December 3-5. Qualcomm already has a page up for the event, though it does not reveal details on any of the new products.

Leak suggests that the CPU in Snapdragon 865 will be 20 per cent faster than Snapdragon 855. The Adreno 650 GPU with 587MHz clock speed, will offer 17-20 per cent enhanced performance when compared to Adreno 640 GPU in Snapdragon 855. Further, the chipset will have one ARM Cortex A77 cores clocked at 2.84GHz, three 2.42GHz Cortex A77 cores, and four A55 cores clocked at 1.8GHz.

The chipset will have a variant with an integrated 5G modem and another without it for 4G. As per an earlier leak by tipster Roland Quandt, Snapdragon 865 chip has the model number SM8250 and the two variants are codenamed Kona and Huracan. Both variants will have support for LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.0 flash storage.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 is said to be fabricated on TSMC’s 7nm FinFet process. The devices running Qualcomm 865 could be launched in the first quarter of 2020, according to a Playfuldroid report, from companies like Samsung, Xiaomi, Sony, and more.