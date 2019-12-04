Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, Snapdragon 765/765G 5G processors launched

Qualcomm has unveiled its flagship Snapdragon 865 global 5G mobile platform with integrated Snapdragon X55 Modem-RF System at the Snapdragon Tech Summit 2019 in Maui, Hawaii. In addition, Snapdragon 765 and 765G 5G mobile platforms for mid-tier Android smartphones were unveiled as well.

Qualcomm is a key player on 5G globally and the company expects 200 million 5G subscribers by the end of 2020, which is said to increase to 2.8 billion by 2025. “2020 will be a year of scale of 5G,” President, , Qualcomm Incorporated, Cristiano Amon said. “5G will be a much faster transition than we have seen in the prior generation of wireless as it has been designed to make use of the existing spectrum,” he added.

Xiaomi Redmi K30 will be among the first 5G smartphones with the new Snapdragon 765 mobile platform, which will launch next week. The next 5G smartphone from Xiaomi will be its flagship Mi 10 that will launch with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile platform. Xiaomi has announced it will launch more than 10 5G smartphones in 2020.

Among other early partners include Motorola, which is expected to release its first 5G smartphone by early 2020. HMD Global also has planned a new smartphone with Snapdragon 765 in 2020, though it did not give out details on an exact timeline. The smartphone will have the company’s Pure Display technology and Zeiss optics.

ZTE Axon smartphones to launch with Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 765 in the first half of 2020. Oppo’s next flagship smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 865 mobile platform, revealed Oppo Vice President Alen Wu. Oppo Reno 3 Pro will pack Snapdragon 765.

“From the AI performance perspective, the Snapdragon 865 is 2x better than the previous-generation Snapdragon 855,” said Alex Katouzian, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Mobile, Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Qualcomm is bringing in desktop gaming features to mobile platform in Snapdragon 865 with Elite Gaming. In terms of camera, Snapdragon 865 supports up to 200MP camera and this technology what the company is calling GigaPixel Speed, which allows for shooting 8K videos at 30 fps. When shooting in 4K, each frame can be captured in 64MP.

Qualcomm also revealed its 3D Sonic Max under display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, which is an improvement over its 3D Sonic sensor that was launched last year. Samsung Galaxy S10 series was among the first to come with Qualcomm’s 3D Sonic senor. But the fingerprint sensor was criticized for not being foolproof. Qualcomm says the 3D Sonic Max comes with advanced security features and supports simultaneous two-finger sensing. It can work on an area 17 times bigger than the previous-generation and the accuracy rate has increased as well.

