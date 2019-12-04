Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 765 coming in 2020: Here’s what the chipsets offer

Qualcomm’s next-generation flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 865 SoC is officially here, announced at the company’s official Snapdragon Summit in Maui, Hawaii. Qualcomm also announced two new Snapdragon 700 series processors: Snapdragon 765 and Snapdragon 765 5G.

Compared to the previous-generation Snapdragon 855 chipset, the new Snapdragon 865 processor offers better efficiency, 5G connectivity, though the modem is not integrated. Most of the upcoming flagship Android phones coming in 2020 are expected to be powered by the all-new Snapdragon 865 processor, which would include the OnePlus 8, the new S11, Mi 10, etc.

Qualcomm announced that it is working with several partners like Xiaomi, HMD Global, Motorola, ZTE, and Realme to make devices powered by Snapdragon 865 chip available to all consumers. Regarding the mid-range Snapdragon 765 series, companies like Xiaomi and Realme have already confirmed phones, which will be powered by this. The Redmi K30 launching on December 10 in China will be powered by Snapdragon 765 5G chip.

What Snapdragon 865 and 765 series chipsets offer

Snapdragon 865 mobile platform comes with Snapdragon X55 Modem-RF System, which it claims is the world’s most advanced global 5G platform for “unmatched connectivity”. However, the 5G modem is not integrated into the chipset, and according to a report in The Verge, the two are a packaged deal, which means manufacturers will have to offer 5G with the Snapdragon 865 processor. In contrast, the Snapdragon 765 processor is integrated with the 5G modem.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (SD865) chipset is capable of doing 5TOPS (Trillion Operations Per Second), claims the company. This is twice compared to the previous generation Snapdragon 855 processor.

The SD865-powered phones will be capable of shooting video at 8K resolution at 30 frames per second (FPS) and decoding 8K video at 60fps. It was limited to 4K on the earlier chipset.

The Snapdragon 765 and 765G chipsets bring integrated 5G connectivity and AI processing. The Snapdragon 765 series also brings select Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming experiences.

The Snapdragon 765 and 765G chipsets also bring enhanced camera capabilities like HDR10 4K video recording, and support for up to 192-megapixel camera sensors.

2020 Android phones coming with Snapdragon 765, 765 5G

Several smartphone companies like Xiaomi, Realme, and HMD Global officially confirmed to bring Snapdragon 765 powered phones in the upcoming months. Xiaomi confirmed that the upcoming Redmi K30 will be powered by Snapdragon 765 5G chipset.

HMD Global’s chief product officer Juho Sarvikas said that a mid-range Nokia phone with Snapdragon 675 SoC is in the works. Realme is yet to reveal official details of its Snapdragon 765 phone. Motorola will also work on phones with Snapdragon 765.

2020 Android flagship phones coming with Snapdragon 865

At the Snapdragon Summit, Xiaomi officially announced that the upcoming Mi 10 will be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and will launch in the first quarter of 2020. Xiaomi also revealed that the year 2020 will be all about 5G. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer said that it will launch up to 10 5G phones next year.

Realme also confirmed that it will be one of the first companies to bring a Snapdragon 865 chipset- powered smartphone. The name of the Snapdragon 865 chip powered Realme phone is not known yet.

Besides Xiaomi and Realme, we can also expect Samsung Galaxy S11 series, Pixel 5 series, OnePlus 8 series, and other Android flagship phones launching next year to be powered by Snapdragon 865 processor.