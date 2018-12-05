Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 with 5G connectivity, 3D Sonic Sensor unveiled

Qualcomm has officially unveiled its Snapdragon 855 processor, which will be the flagship one for 2019 and comes with 5G connectivity support. The Snapdragon 855 will be the world’s first commercial 5G mobile platform on devices in early 2019, and companies like Samsung have already indicated plans to launch 5G-capable mobiles next year.

The company has also announced its own 3D Sonic Sensor, which it says will be the “the world’s first commercial ultrasonic fingerprint solution supported under the display.” Qualcomm claims this can accurately detect fingerprints.

Earlier this week, Samsung and Verizon had both announced plans to bring mobile devices with 5G connectivity powered by Qualcomm’s new processor; it is believed the Galaxy S10 will the first such phone to launch in the first half of 2019. Other players like Xiaomi, Oppo, OnePlus have also confirmed plans of a 5G-ready phone in 2019.

At its annual Snapdragon Technology Summit in Hawaii, Qualcomm announced that it was working with mobile operators like AT&T, EE, Telstra and Verizon as well as infrastructure provider Ericsson; and players like Samsung, Motorola and NETGEAR and Inseego, to introduce the first commercial 5G mobile platform, which will be the Snapdragon 855.

Qualcomm’s new 5G-ready Snapdragon 855 processor is built on the 7 nanometer design as well, which will make it more powerful and efficient in terms of battery consumption. Apple 12 Bionic and Huawei’s Kirin 980 also have a similar 7nm footprint.

The new Snapdragon 855 also comes with the Qualcomm’s fourth-generation, multi-core AI Engine, with the company claiming with up to 3 times the AI performance compared to the previous version.

The new chipset also has a new Image Signal Processor (ISP), which Qualcomm is calling Computer Vision (CV) ISP to support “computational photography and video capture features.” Apple and Google are relying on computation photography to process images, where the camera captures a number of images at different exposures together to stitch them together for a better, sharper final result.

With Qualcomm adding this feature to its 2019 flagship processor, one can expect that mobile photography will improve further with the newer generation of phones that launch next year.

At Qualcomm’s summit, companies also showcased live 5G networks and mobile devices. Qualcomm has also introduced its Snapdragon X50 5G modem family and Qualcomm QTM052 mmWave antenna modules.

These antenna modules come with integrated RF transceiver, RF front-end and antenna elements which Qualcomm says will help OEMs deal with some of the design complexity issues which come with 5G, which relies on sub-6 GHz and mmWave bands.