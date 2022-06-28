Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip could launch in November this year

Qualcomm is known to launch a new Snapdragon 8-series flagship chip, among other chipsets every year at its annual Snapdragon Tech Summit event. While details on the event are usually made public close to the event dates, a new leak suggests Qualcomm may host this year’s Snapdragon Summit in November.

As per a report by GSMarena, Qualcomm accidentally revealed the dates for its next Snapdragon Summit event. A now-deleted page on the Qualcomm website reportedly displayed the dates of the next Snapdragon Summit to be between November 14 and November 17 later this year.

Also Read | Best Snapdragon 888 phones you can get under Rs 40,000

While the page has now been taken down, a screenshot by the publication does mention Qualcomm saying “The fifth annual Snapdragon Tech Summit is coming soon, stay tuned for more information.” One of the most likely developments to be made official at this event will be the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 successor, which could possibly be called the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

With phones running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 not yet launched, it may seem like the next-gen flagship chip is being released too quickly, but Qualcomm has been releasing chip successors every 6 months for a while now, since the US-based company adopted a biannual hardware refresh strategy.

Unfortunately, we will have to wait till we’re closer to November to know more about the chip itself, and what improvements it will bring over the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. New launches with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 could enter the market later on in 2023, with companies like Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus and others in the race to launch the first flagships with the new chip.