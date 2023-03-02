Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is the first chipset to receive iSIM certification: Here’s everything you need to know

Qualcomm, the company we know for bringing us some of the most powerful mobile chipsets, has received certification from the Global Association for the Mobile Communications Industry (GSMA) for integrated SIMs (iSIMs) on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

The fastest chipset from Qualcomm also happens to be the first commercially available iSIM-compatible platform. Mobile processors not only act as a central processing unit (CPU) but integrates other things like the graphics processing unit (GPU) and cellular radio support.

While several premium phones already support eSIMs, they require a dedicated chip which takes up space and also requires energy to operate. iSIMs, on the other hand, add eSIM functionality without requiring a dedicated chip. Qualcomm’s new design also includes a Tamper Resistant Element in the chipset where the iSIM credentials are stored. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC also supports iSIMs but is yet to receive certification from the GSMA.

The technology is developed by ARM for Internet of Things (IoT) devices. iSIMs are smaller than eSIMs, are cheaper to make and also use less power than eSIMS, meaning iSIM adoption might also make your battery last longer.

The process of using an iSIM is the same as how you would register an eSIM. Since iSIM already works with carriers that support eSIMs, Qualcomm expects that iSIM-enabled devices will power more than 300 million devices or 19 per cent of all total eSIM shipments by 2027.