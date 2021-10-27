Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus, 480 Plus, 695, 680 announced: All you need to know

Qualcomm has announced four new chipsets which are the Snapdragon 778G Plus, 695, 680, and 480 Plus. The new chipsets will offer more options to device manufacturers while choosing a Snapdragon processor, which could also help the company better compete with rival MediaTek.

The Snapdragon 778G Plus is as the name suggests, an enhanced version of the 778G that powers phones like the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G and iQOO Z5. The chip offers a small performance boost over its predecessor, with the clock speed going from 2.4GHz to 2.5GHz.

This is similar to what we see on the new Snapdragon 480 Plus, which again is a slightly faster version of the older Snapdragon 480 entry-level chip. The performance boost with clock speed here is 2.2GHz instead of 2.0GHz on the non-plus model.

The new Snapdragon 680 is an LTE-only chip that is built on the same 6nm process as the 695. It is likely targeted at regions where 5G hasn’t been adopted yet and will help fill the void Qualcomm has between its 4G SoC options.

The most interesting of the four SoCs is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695, a 600-series chip that replaces the older Snapdragon 690. Unlike its predecessor, the new 695 will support both mmWave 5G and sub-6GHz 5G, which is great to see on a mid-level processor.

The chip should help improve data speeds even on more affordable devices, not just flagship ones. For some context, mid-level chips that supported 5G have so far skipped support for mmWave.

The Snapdragon 695 also offers a significant performance boost over its predecessor. The company promises a 15-per cent improvement in CPU performance and 30 per cent faster graphics rendering than the Snapdragon 690.