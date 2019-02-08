Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 introduced for mid-range phones

Qualcomm has introduced Snapdragon 712 mobile platform, an upgrade over Snapdragon 710 that was launched for mid-range Android phones last year. Just like its predecessor, the 712 has been built on a 10 nm process, though the CPU clock speed has been increased from 2.2GHz to 2.3GHz, improving overall performance by 10 per cent.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 700-series was introduced with Snapdragon 710. The mobile platform is aimed at mid-range premium Android phones. We have seen the 710 chip being used in mid-range smartphones like Nokia 8.1, Lenovo Z5s, Oppo R17 Pro.

Qualcomm 712 is a slight improvement over the previous-generation chip. Similar to Snapdragon 710, it includes support for Qualcomm’s QuickCharge 4+ technology, claimed to charge a phone from 0 per cent to 50 per cent in 15 minutes.

The graphics rendering and 4K HDR playback capabilities have been increased by 10 per cent for an improved audio and visual gaming experience.

Expect better battery usage management and auto-adjust settings for pictures. Another feature is it will let users shoot 4K Ultra HD videos, which helps reduce battery drain.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 comes with a Snapdragon X15 LTE modem, a Category 15 LTE modem that supports up to 800 Mbps download speeds. It is unclear at this point in time, which phones will have this mobile platform.